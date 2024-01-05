Williams (WMB) Concludes Asset Buy, Boosts Storage Capacity

The Williams Companies, Inc. WMB completed acquiring a portfolio of natural gas storage assets worth $1.95 billion from an affiliate of Hartree Partners LP — a merchant commodities firm.

The acquisition encompasses six underground natural gas storage facilities situated in Louisiana and Mississippi. These facilities boast a collective capacity of 115 billion cubic feet (Bcf), making them a substantial addition to WMB’s asset portfolio.

Additionally, the transaction includes 230 miles of gas transmission pipeline and 30 pipeline interconnects, strategically positioned to tap into lucrative markets, including Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

The six natural gas storage facilities include four salt domes with a combined capacity of 92 Bcf and two depleted reservoirs with a combined capacity of 23 Bcf. The facilities have an injection capacity of 5 Bcf/d and a withdrawal capacity of 7.9 Bcf/d, among the highest of any natural gas storage platform in the United States. Two of the facilities, Pine Prairie and Southern Pines, are directly connected to Transco and are well-positioned for expansions.

While the amount paid by Williams is substantial, the addition of the assets is likely to aid the company’s future profitability and long-term earnings potential.

The acquisition of these assets will not only allow WMB to serve as additional storage units of natural gas but also ensure a reliable supply of energy, especially during seasonal changes or in periods of high demand.

In conclusion, the acquisition by Williams is an investment in energy infrastructure and storage facilities to meet the constantly fluctuating market demand. This deal not only secures the company’s position in storage capacities but also strengthens its supply chain and puts it on the ranks of one of the leading players in the energy storage and transmission market.

