Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $189 from $162 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to $189 from $162 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. Visibility into a category inflection remains limited, but increased “newness” should keep the top-line “at least stable”, and while margin compares are certainly getting tougher, the management still has “enough flex” to manage to a mid-to-high teens operating margin, the analyst tells investors in a research note. RBC is also boosting its FY26 EPS view on Williams-Sonoma to $9.44 from $8.98.
