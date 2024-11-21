Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $175 from $135 at Wedbush

Wedbush raised the firm’s price target on Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to $175 from $135 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported Q3 results that beat consensus forecasts on the top- and bottom lines. The company increased FY24 comp and margin guidance by more than the Q3, beat while it also announced a new $1B buyback authorization after repurchasing about $530M worth of shares in Q3. The magnitude of the margin improvement seemingly dispelled increasing doubts on Williams-Sonoma’s ability to continue expanding margins against a soft category demand backdrop.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WSM:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.