Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $175 from $135 at Wedbush

Wedbush raised the firm’s price target on Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to $175 from $135 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported Q3 results that beat consensus forecasts on the top- and bottom lines. The company increased FY24 comp and margin guidance by more than the Q3, beat while it also announced a new $1B buyback authorization after repurchasing about $530M worth of shares in Q3. The magnitude of the margin improvement seemingly dispelled increasing doubts on Williams-Sonoma’s ability to continue expanding margins against a soft category demand backdrop.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on WSM:
- Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $180 from $145 at Loop Capital
- Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $185 from $155 at BofA
- Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $170 from $150 at Baird
- Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $165 from $140 at Wells Fargo
- Williams-Sonoma price target raised to $123 from $116 at Barclays
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.