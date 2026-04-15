Williams Sonoma Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WSM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $192.05, changing hands as low as $189.12 per share. Williams Sonoma Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WSM's low point in its 52 week range is $134.44 per share, with $222 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $192.14. The WSM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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