Williams Sonoma Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for WSM

Looking at the chart above, WSM's low point in its 52 week range is $134.44 per share, with $222 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $192.14. The WSM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
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