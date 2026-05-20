William Blair Initiates Coverage of Casey's General Stores (CASY) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2026, William Blair initiated coverage of Casey's General Stores (NasdaqGS:CASY) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.85% Downside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Casey's General Stores is $759.67/share. The forecasts range from a low of $585.80 to a high of $971.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.85% from its latest reported closing price of $852.15 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Casey's General Stores is 19,330MM, an increase of 13.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.45, an increase of 20.23% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 972 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casey's General Stores. This is an decrease of 380 owner(s) or 28.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CASY is 0.20%, an increase of 44.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.44% to 35,289K shares. The put/call ratio of CASY is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 1,858K shares representing 5.03% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,663K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 951K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,069K shares , representing a decrease of 12.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 81.00% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 847K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares , representing an increase of 10.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 21.15% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 752K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 748K shares , representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CASY by 85.83% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.