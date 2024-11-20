Willi-Food Reports Remarkable Q3 2024 Financial Growth

Willi Food Inte (WILC) has released an update.

Willi-Food International has reported a significant upturn in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with sales surging 23.3% and net profit rocketing by 323% compared to the same period last year. The company’s operating profit saw an astonishing increase of over 3,400%, attributed to improved inventory management and favorable commercial terms. Despite challenges such as import restrictions, Willi-Food’s strategic efforts have clearly bolstered its market position.

