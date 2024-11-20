News & Insights

Willi-Food Reports Remarkable Q3 2024 Financial Growth

November 20, 2024 — 08:56 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Willi-Food International has reported a significant upturn in its financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with sales surging 23.3% and net profit rocketing by 323% compared to the same period last year. The company’s operating profit saw an astonishing increase of over 3,400%, attributed to improved inventory management and favorable commercial terms. Despite challenges such as import restrictions, Willi-Food’s strategic efforts have clearly bolstered its market position.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

