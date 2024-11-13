News & Insights

Stocks

Willas-Array Electronics Prepares for Key Financial Meeting

November 13, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited (SG:BDR) has released an update.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited is set to hold a board meeting on November 22, 2024, to discuss its unaudited consolidated interim financial results for the first half of the year and the potential declaration of an interim dividend. Investors will be closely watching for insights into the company’s performance and possible dividend payouts.

For further insights into SG:BDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.