Willas-Array Electronics Prepares for Key Financial Meeting

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited (SG:BDR) has released an update.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited is set to hold a board meeting on November 22, 2024, to discuss its unaudited consolidated interim financial results for the first half of the year and the potential declaration of an interim dividend. Investors will be closely watching for insights into the company’s performance and possible dividend payouts.

