Willas-Array Electronics Forecasts Reduced Losses for FY2025

November 08, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited (SG:BDR) has released an update.

Willas-Array Electronics anticipates a significant reduction in net losses for the first half of FY2025, with an expected loss of HK$62.1 million compared to HK$95.3 million in the same period last year. This improvement is driven by decreased exchange losses, lower finance costs, net impairment reversals, and reduced staff expenses. Investors are advised to monitor the upcoming release of the unaudited financial results in late November 2024.

