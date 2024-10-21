Willas-Array Electronics Announces Director Re-designation

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited (SG:BDR) has released an update.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited has announced the re-designation of Xie Lishu as Director, effective October 21, 2024. This change reflects the company’s ongoing adjustments in its leadership structure. Investors may want to watch how this leadership shift impacts the company’s future direction and performance.

