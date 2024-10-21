News & Insights

Stocks

Willas-Array Electronics Announces Director Re-designation

October 21, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited (SG:BDR) has released an update.

Willas-Array Electronics (Holdings) Limited has announced the re-designation of Xie Lishu as Director, effective October 21, 2024. This change reflects the company’s ongoing adjustments in its leadership structure. Investors may want to watch how this leadership shift impacts the company’s future direction and performance.

For further insights into SG:BDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.