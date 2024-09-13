Will Verizon's Restructuring Initiatives Impact Stock Performance?

Verizon Communication, Inc. VZ recently disclosed that it is set to incur a severance charge between $1.7 billion and $1.9 billion in the third quarter of 2024. In a bid to trim operating costs, the telecom giant announced a voluntary separation program in June for management staff based in the United States. Per the program, about 4,800 employees are expected to depart by the end of March, 2025 and over half of these workers are set to leave by the end of September 2024. The company is also planning to discontinue non-core businesses and stop using certain real estate assets. This will likely result in additional charges of around $230 million to $380 million.

Verizon’s Strategy to Cope With Fierce Competition

Verizon’s action to drive cost optimization and restructuring showcases broader industry-wide trends where major players are increasingly focusing on streamlining operations by reducing costs and improving profitability to navigate in a highly competitive market. In recent quarters, T-Mobile has also undertaken various cost discipline measures to boost profitability.

Verizon missed revenue estimates in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 owing to fewer smartphone upgrades. The company finds itself in a tough spot as competition with AT&T and T-Mobile intensifies. It is worth noting that both AT&T and T-Mobile are witnessing subscriber growth driven by the growing popularity of unlimited plans. Verizon's restructuring actions and focus on core services are part of its strategy to stay in the game.

Moreover, the company is also set to acquire fiber-optic internet provider Frontier Communications for $20 billion. Following the closure of the deal, Verizon will gain 2.2 million Frontier fiber customers in addition to its existing 7.4 million client base. The combined entity will have 25 million fiber passings. The buyout will better equip Verizon to combat the mourning competitive pressure from industry rivals.

Will This Affect VZ’s Share Price Movement?

The voluntary separation programs and restructuring of core businesses are expected to boost operational efficiency and profitability in the long run. However, a quarterly severance charge of upto $1.9 billion will put significant pressure on the company’s financials in the near term. The Frontier buyout will enhance Verizon’s competitive edge in the saturated U.S. wireless market. However, the fierce rivalry and financial impact of this restructuring on short-term profitability remain a concern for investors.

VZ’s Stock Price Movement

The stock has gained 28.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 36.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.