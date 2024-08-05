Will Top-Line Improvement Aid GigaCloud's (GCT) Q2 Earnings?

GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 6, after the bell.

We expect a significant year-over-year improvement in the company’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter, driven by an increase in both service and product revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $272.5 million, indicating 78% year-over-year growth.

The consensus estimate for service revenues is pegged at $76 million, indicating 76.7% year-over-year growth. We are expecting the company to report strong growth from last-mile delivery, ocean transportation, packaging and warehouse services in the quarter.

The consensus mark for product revenues is pegged at $215 million, indicating 95.5% year-over-year growth. Product revenues from GigaCloud 1P are expected to have been driven by an increase in the GigaCloud Marketplace GMV, the number of buyers, and spend per active buyer. Product revenues from off-platform e-commerce are likely to have benefited from an increase in the number of sales channels and the sales in third-party off-platform e-commerce.

Robust sales, along with strong operating performance, are expected to have positively impacted the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at 71 cents, suggesting 57.8% year-over-year growth.

Earnings Snapshots of Some Service Stocks

Omnicom OMC reported impressive second-quarter 2024 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

OMC’s earnings of $1.95 per share beat the consensus estimate by 3.7% and increased 7.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.9 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.1% and increased 6.8% year over year.

Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2024 results.

EFX’s adjusted earnings were $1.82 per share, beating the consensus estimate by 5.8% and increasing 6.4% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 8.6% from the year-ago quarter.

ManpowerGroup MAN reported mixed second-quarter 2024 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same.

Quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.3 per share surpassed the consensus mark by 2.4% but declined 17.7% year over year. Revenues of $4.5 billion lagged the consensus mark by a slight margin and dipped 6.9% year over year.

