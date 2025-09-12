Will STRL's Guidance Hike Prove Conservative Amid Data Center Boom?

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL is currently gaining from data center demand trends, which are soaring as the days pass. The rise in demand for AI-based solutions, data creation, cloud migration and the shift toward sustainability and efficient work processes are all creating this seamless and never-ending demand for data center projects, thus boosting companies like Sterling.



STRL, in its recent quarterly report, highlighted optimistic views about its near and long-term growth revolving around the current strength in data center demand. It has witnessed its customers spread across several geographies, and in relation to these types of projects, is formulating multi-year capital deployment plans, thus supporting its revenue stream and profitability prospects. Besides, Sterling’s strategic shift toward large mission-critical projects is resulting in growth in its E-Infrastructure Solutions segment. During the first six months of 2025, revenues in the E-Infrastructure Solutions segment grew year over year by 24.2% to $528.7 million, contributing 51% to the company’s total revenues.



Given the consistent benefits realized amid a favorable market backdrop, STRL once again raised its view, wherein revenues are now expected between $2.1 billion and $2.15 billion (from $2.05-$2.15 billion) and EPS is anticipated between $7.87 and $8.13 (from $7.15-$7.65). Additionally, for its E-Infrastructure Solutions segment, the company anticipates revenue growth of 18-20% year over year in 2025, with the adjusted operating profit margin expected to be in the mid-to-high 20% range compared with 23.7% in 2024.



However, given the scale of ongoing data center capital spending and Sterling’s positioning in this market, its raised outlook is likely to have been a bit conservative if demand continues accelerating.

STRL Stock’s Price Performance vs. Other Market Players

Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure services provider have surged 168.4% in the past six months, significantly outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Zacks Construction sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Moreover, firms like Quanta Services, Inc. PWR and AECOM ACM offer substantial competition to Sterling in the public infrastructure field, especially across mission-critical infrastructure solutions. Although market trends favor these companies, they are falling behind in realizing the benefits from their robust fundamentals compared with STRL. In the past six months, shares of Quanta Services and AECOM have gained 55.7% and 37.1%, respectively.

Sterling’s Valuation Trend

Sterling stock is currently trading at a premium compared with the industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 29.97, as evidenced by the chart below. The overvaluation of the stock compared with its industry peers indicates its strong potential in the market, given the favorable trends backing it up.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Notably, Quanta Services and AECOM are currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 33.22 and 22.28, respectively.

EPS Trend of Sterling

For 2025 and 2026, STRL’s earnings estimates have trended upward in the past 30 days to $9.57 and $10.98 per share, respectively. The revised estimated figures reflect 56.9% and 14.7% year-over-year growth, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sterling stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

