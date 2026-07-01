Will Strength in A&T Segment Continue to Drive Constellium's Growth?

Constellium SE CSTM is poised to gain from solid momentum in its Aerospace & Transportation (A&T) segment. The segment’s shipments surged 18% to 60 thousand metric tons in the first quarter of 2026. Higher shipments of aerospace and transportation, industry and defense (TID) rolled products aided the segment.



Ongoing supply shortages of automotive rolled products in North America benefited shipments as well. Revenues from the segment also rose 30% to approximately $609 million in the quarter, supported by strong shipments and metal prices.



Growing aluminum prices have been providing support to domestic producers like Constellium. Although ceasefire efforts have eased immediate concerns over supply disruptions, uncertainty surrounding shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continues to weigh on global energy markets. The uncertainty has helped keep aluminum prices elevated, benefiting major industry participants such as Constellium.



The company generated adjusted EBITDA of $102 million in the first quarter, reflecting a 24% year-over-year increase, primarily driven by higher shipment volumes and favorable foreign exchange impacts. These gains were partially offset by an unfavorable price and product mix, along with higher operating costs stemming from increased business activity.



The A&T segment continues to benefit from robust aerospace demand, solid industrial and defense shipments, and supportive aluminum pricing trends, positioning Constellium for sustained growth in the quarters ahead.

Snapshot of CSTM's Peers

Among its peers, Ryerson Holding Corporation’s RYZ first-quarter 2026 revenues increased more than 30% year over year, driven by higher volumes following the merger with Olympic Steel. Improved selling prices amid stronger metal prices and demand conditions are also aiding Ryerson. Ryerson's average selling prices rose across all product categories, led by aluminum plate, aluminum flat and aluminum long products.



Alcoa Corporation AA continues to benefit from strength in its Aluminum segment, driven by solid demand across packaging, electrical and transportation markets. Alcoa’s segment’s production capacity has increased following the restart of the San Ciprián smelter in Spain, Alumar in Brazil and Lista in Norway. In the first-quarter 2026, Alcoa’s Aluminum segment’s third-party sales increased to $2.54 billion from $1.91 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.

CSTM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Constellium have gained 15.3% in the past three months against with the industry’s decline of 18.6%.



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From a valuation standpoint, CSTM is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44X, above the industry’s average of 7.89X. Constellium carries a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSTM’s 2026 earnings has remained steady over the past 60 days.



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The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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