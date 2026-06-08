Will SpaceX Merge With Tesla? The Answer Might Be Hiding in Plain Sight.

Key Points

SpaceX updated its S-1 filing to say that the company may issue a significant amount of stock to fund future acquisitions.

SpaceX has already inked some major deals, including its xAI acquisition and an agreement that could lead to a $60 billion purchase of AI company Cursor later this year.

Some investors are wondering if the new language suggests SpaceX could merge with Tesla.

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With SpaceX marching toward what could be the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, new language in the company's amended S-1 filing has poured rocket fuel on a long-standing rumor: that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX could be considering a merger.

In the original S-1, SpaceX wrote, "We may issue additional shares for a variety of corporate purposes, including future public offerings to raise additional capital, corporate acquisitions and employee benefit plans." This is about as boilerplate legalese as it gets in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) document.

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Now, the space exploration unicorn says, "We may issue a significant amount of equity in connection with future transactions."

While the difference between these two statements is subtle, I think the updated verbiage could be a quiet signal that Elon Musk's two biggest giants could one day combine. Let's explore what the rationale would be for a SpaceX-Tesla merger and assess the implications for investors.

Would SpaceX merge with Tesla?

Combining SpaceX and Tesla would not be a transaction born of desperation, but rather a deal based on their numerous complementary strengths and shared ambitions in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI).

For instance, Tesla's battery technology and manufacturing scale could help accelerate the production of SpaceX's rockets and the deployment of Starlink satellites. Meanwhile, SpaceX's orbital infrastructure could provide Tesla's vehicles and anticipated Optimus humanoid robots with broader connectivity.

A merger between them could help align management's incentives and create a vertically integrated platform focused on tackling enormous technological challenges neither company can manage alone at this time. It would essentially create a closed-loop AI ecosystem in which Tesla's terrestrial data and robotics feed SpaceX's space-based training models, and vice versa.

AI would be the catalyst behind a SpaceX-Tesla merger

The theme stitching Tesla and SpaceX together is AI. Tesla has already poured billions of dollars into its Dojo supercomputer cluster to develop its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software platform. Additional capital expenditures are going toward training machine learning models for humanoid robots that could someday revolutionize the labor market.

SpaceX has already integrated another Musk business into its operations: xAI, the maker of the Grok family of large language models. Moreover, the company has grand ambitions to build orbital data centers -- an effort that will demand unprecedented compute resources.

In a best-case scenario, the AI-driven synergies derived from a tie-up would lead to faster breakthroughs in model performance, enhanced energy efficiency, and improvements in real-time decision-making for Tesla's autonomous robotaxi and Optimus fleets, as well as SpaceX's orbital missions.

How to interpret the fine print from SpaceX's S-1

In my view, the new language in SpaceX's amended S-1 feels more deliberate, as opposed to an inclusion of routine risk language around the prospects of mergers and acquisitions. Smart investors won't forget that SpaceX has already executed major deals, including its xAI acquisition. It also struck a partnership deal with AI coding start-up Cursor that gives SpaceX the option of buying it for $60 billion before the end of 2026.

The updated S-1 wording is effectively preparing investors for further dilution. Given Musk's prior history with cross-company collaboration, I think it is reasonable to interpret this as a nod toward a potential merger with Tesla.

But why disclose this now? The best answer I can think of is some combination of feedback from regulators or an evolving deal pipeline. Whatever the case, I think the timing aligns too neatly with speculation to simply dismiss. While the new clause does not guarantee a merger, it certainly leaves the door for one wide open.

For investors paying close attention to the SpaceX IPO, the answer to the question of whether a merger with Tesla is on the horizon might be staring us right in the face. Whether such a deal materializes anytime soon or not, it remains a strategic option, and the possibility alone should reshape how investors view both companies for the time being.

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Adam Spatacco has positions in Tesla. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.