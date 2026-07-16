Will Sony's Entertainment Strategy Support Long-Term Growth?

Sony Group Corporation SONY continues to strengthen its long-term growth strategy by expanding its entertainment ecosystem, enhancing intellectual property (IP) value and investing in technologies that support creators. The company stated that its creative entertainment vision remains central to its long-term strategy, combining technology with creativity to deliver new experiences across digital and physical environments while maximizing the value of its IP portfolio. Entertainment, IP and creation technology now account for 67% of Sony's consolidated sales, reflecting the company's ongoing portfolio transformation.

SONY highlighted the strength of its entertainment businesses across gaming, music, pictures and anime. The PlayStation platform now has more than 125 million monthly active users worldwide, supported by continued engagement and a broad portfolio of content. The music business continues to benefit from relationships with artists, digital streaming platforms and global audiences, while the pictures business remains focused on producing films and television content and expanding collaborations through adaptations of gaming IP. Sony also emphasized that anime remains an important growth area, supported by collaboration across its businesses in production, marketing, fan engagement and worldwide distribution.

Crunchyroll continues to expand its global presence with more than 21 million paid subscribers and a library exceeding 50,000 episodes available in multiple languages. Sony is also strengthening its position in anime through strategic investments and partnerships while continuing to invest in music IP through acquisitions and collaborations.

AI is another key element of Sony's long-term entertainment strategy. The company stated that AI is intended to enhance human creativity rather than replace creators. Across PlayStation, Sony Pictures and Sony Music, AI is being deployed to improve production efficiency, accelerate workflows, support content creation and enhance user experiences while maintaining creative control. Sony believes these technologies will enable more diverse content, increase productivity and help creators pursue projects that were previously limited by cost or production timelines.

Management stated that the combination of entertainment assets, strong IP, creator-focused technology and continued investment across gaming, music, anime and film positions Sony to pursue future growth opportunities while adapting to changes across the global entertainment industry.

Taking a Look at SONY’s Competitors

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB is gaining from solid licensing performance. The company’s licensing engine remains tied to expanding adoption of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision across streaming platforms, TVs, mobile devices and autos, with Dolby Vision 2 setting up an upgrade cycle as sets begin shipping later in fiscal 2026. Momentum in automotive and sports-focused streaming, plus early monetization from the video distribution program and Dolby OptiView, supports the long-term opportunity. For fiscal 2026, management continues to expect Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and imaging patents to grow about 15% and represent nearly half of licensing revenue.

Sonos, Inc. SONO is returning to revenue growth as its core system proposition improves and newer products broaden entry points into the ecosystem. Demand for key speakers and home theater products has supported its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with faster growth in EMEA and APAC helping offset a mixed U.S. backdrop. Management is pairing the product cycle with tighter operating discipline, share repurchases and a focus on direct customer relationships and the installer channel. For the third quarter of fiscal 2026, SONO expects revenues in the range of $355 million to $375 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 3% to 9%, with 6% growth at the midpoint.

SONY’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of SONY have lost 15.1% in the past year compared with the Zacks Audio Video Production industry’s decline of 15.4%.



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SONY seems overvalued, as suggested by the Value Score of A. In terms of the forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio, SONY is trading at 1.56, slightly higher than the industry’s multiple of 1.55.



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For SONY, earnings estimates for the current year have been revised downward in the past 60 days.



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SONY currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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