Will Snap's Augmented Reality Glasses Help or Hurt the Company?

Key Points

Snap's stock is down more than 90% from its peak.

The glasses, called SPECS, will retail for $2,195, a much higher price point than competitors' offerings.

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Snap (NYSE: SNAP) is betting an expensive pair of glasses will turn its woeful stock around. The company unveiled SPECS last week, a consumer augmented reality wearable. CEO Evan Spiegel believes the glasses will mark a new chapter in tech where people will look up at the world and through their $2,195 frames now instead of down at their phones.

Is he right, or is he looking through rose-colored glasses?

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Snap is proposing a very bold vision for the future of wearable technology and artificial intelligence. SPECS glasses have thick rims and weigh just a little bit less than a baseball. That's quite heavy for a pair of spectacles.

It's a risky design, especially since Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) Ray-Ban branded glasses are lighter and far less expensive. Ray-Ban's parent company is optical products and services giant EssilorLuxottica. More than seven million pairs were sold in 2025, and Meta is allegedly racing to keep up with demand.

The wearable AI market is growing after a few bumpy starts. So far, the winners seem to be the more fashionable, modest-looking devices that look like normal sunglasses or watches. Snap's version is ambitious and bold. Time will tell whether the design choice is a winner.

Snap's stock is down more than 90% from its 2021 peak. This move into wearables feels more like a Hail Mary than a true product launch. I could certainly be wrong. If augmented reality is ready for the mainstream, then Snap has a true advantage. However, if the everyday consumer, whose wallet is tightening, prefers a simple, low-key pair of shades, SPECS may be just a costly gamble.

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Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.