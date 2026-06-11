Will Skyrizi & Rinvoq Continue to Drive AbbVie's Topline Through 2026?

AbbVie ABBV continues to see strong momentum from Skyrizi and Rinvoq, its two blockbuster immunology medicines. Sales of both drugs not only mitigated the impact of continued erosion in legacy drug Humira but also reaffirmed their role as AbbVie’s key growth drivers.

This growth continued into 2026. In the first quarter, Skyrizi sales increased 29.2% year over year to $4.48 billion, while Rinvoq sales rose 20.2% to $2.12 billion. Together, the products were key contributors to AbbVie's double-digit revenue growth in the quarter. The company subsequently raised its 2026 revenue outlook for both medicines by $100 million each and now expects Skyrizi and Rinvoq to generate $21.6 billion and $10.2 billion in sales, respectively, this year. Combined, Skyrizi and Rinvoq are expected to deliver more than 20% growth in 2026.

A key driver behind this strength is continued demand across inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) indications, including ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD). Skyrizi has emerged as a leading therapy in the category, while Rinvoq continues to gain traction following label expansions that support earlier use in treatment. AbbVie also highlighted continued market-share gains and strong new-patient demand for both products in the first quarter.

The growth runway for both medicines remains substantial. AbbVie recently submitted regulatory applications seeking approval of Rinvoq across two indications — vitiligo and alopecia areata — and Skyrizi as a subcutaneous induction option for CD. Additional growth opportunities remain, with Rinvoq being evaluated in late-stage studies for hidradenitis suppurativa and systemic lupus erythematosus, and data readouts expected later this year. Management believes the next wave of Rinvoq indications alone could contribute roughly $2 billion in peak annual sales. Combined with continued market-share gains across psoriasis and IBD, these label expansion opportunities should support sustained growth for both medicines through 2026 and beyond.

ABBV’s Competition in the Immunology Space

Johnson & Johnson JNJ remains one of AbbVie’s strongest competitors in immunology through blockbuster medicines Tremfya and Stelara. While Stelara faces biosimilar competition, J&J continues to strengthen its position with Tremfya, which is approved across multiple immunology indications, including UC and CD. The company also recently gained FDA approval for Icotyde, a new oral immunology therapy that is positioned as a direct competitor to Skyrizi.

Eli Lilly LLY is also expanding its presence in the immunology space. Its IL-23 inhibitor Omvoh is approved for both UC and CD, broadening Eli Lilly’s footprint in the fast-growing IBD market.

ABBV’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of AbbVie have underperformed the industry year to date, as seen in the chart below.



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From a valuation standpoint, AbbVie is trading at a discount to the industry. Based on the price/earnings (P/E) ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 14.81 times forward earnings compared with the industry’s average of 17.67.



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Revisions in EPS estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended higher over the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AbbVie currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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