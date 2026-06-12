Will RLS Hyper-Rail Emerge as Ciena's Next Growth Catalyst?

Ciena Corporation CIEN is strengthening its position in high-speed connectivity with the introduction of RLS Hyper-Rail, its next-generation intelligent line system designed to address the increasing capacity and efficiency requirements of hyperscalers and service providers. Built as a multi-rail solution and co-created with multiple hyperscalers, the platform leverages an innovative photonic design to support multiple fiber pairs in parallel over hundreds of kilometers using advanced amplification. This architecture delivers significantly higher density while improving space and power efficiency, particularly at intermediary amplifier sites where these resources are limited.

The company recently secured the industry's first multi-rail order from a leading hyperscaler, validating early demand for the RLS Hyper-Rail platform and reinforcing its position in the intelligent line systems market. Ciena is also engaged in discussions with multiple additional hyperscalers, neoscalers and service providers across domestic and international markets, with management noting that customer interest has exceeded expectations. Management highlighted that the platform enables high-intensity AI training across greater distances with enhanced amplification and density, making it a strategic technology for customers seeking to standardize on Hyper-Rail.

Management expects deployments to begin in 2027, with contracts representing hundreds of millions of dollars over multiple years. The company anticipates linear growth as adoption expands among multiple hyperscalers and service providers, particularly those involved in managed optical fiber networks (MOFN), where the technology is considered highly transformative.

Beyond AI training, Hyper-Rail is designed to support long-distance, high-density and low-latency connectivity for data center interconnections, while also addressing growing inference and agentic AI workloads. Ciena expects the platform to generate higher revenues beginning in 2027 and believes its larger revenue contribution, combined with higher margin potential than its single-rail RLS product, will support continued margin expansion as adoption accelerates.

Taking a Look at CIEN’s Competitors

Arista Networks ANET is benefiting from rising AI and cloud networking investments as enterprises and hyperscalers expand high-speed Ethernet infrastructure. The company is gaining traction in 800-gig deployments and expects broader adoption of scale-up and scale-out AI fabrics over time. The Arista 2.0 strategy continues to resonate with customers as modern networking platforms become increasingly important for AI-driven data center architectures. In March 2026, Arista announced XPO, a high-density, liquid-cooled pluggable optics solution for data centers. It delivers ultra-fast connectivity, improves energy efficiency and reduces cooling requirements, supporting modern AI, cloud and high-performance workloads. Expanding software automation, campus networking and routing capabilities are also supporting customer diversification and operational efficiency.

Cisco Systems’ CSCO partner base supports expansion in AI infrastructure and security. The company is working with NVIDIA on Cisco Secure AI Factory with NVIDIA, founded on the NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platform, and is including Cisco AI Defense and Cisco Hypershield in validated designs for enterprise AI factories. Cisco also offers NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs with Cisco UCS C845A M8 servers, broadening its compute attach opportunities. Beyond NVIDIA, Cisco has been selected as a technology partner to HUMAIN, a new AI company in Saudi Arabia, alongside partners such as BlackRock Global Infrastructure Partners, MGX, Microsoft, NVIDIA and xAI.

CIEN Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CIEN have plunged 23% in the past month against the Communications - Components industry’s growth of 15.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CIEN trades at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 64.53, above the industry’s 48.34.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIEN’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised upward over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CIEN currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.