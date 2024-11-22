Will the Rising Adoption of O-RAN System Propel VZ's Stock Growth?

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently announced that it has deployed an Open RAN-based Distributed Antenna System (DAS) at the Austin Convention Center and the University of Texas to deliver reliable 5G services. This marks the first commercial deployment of the DAS systems with multi-vendor interoperability using O RAN interfaces in the Verizon network.



In recent deployments, Samsung virtualized Distributed Unit (vDU) was utilized in conjunction with Commscope DAS connected through an O-RAN interface. This advanced setup facilitates the delivery of Verizon’s 5G Ultra-Wideband services, ensuring high-speed, reliable Internet availability in the venues. The solution eliminates the need for RF equipment, thus lowering the power consumption, space requirements and need for cooling systems. This ensures significant cost reduction compared to legacy setups.



Over the last few years, Verizon has shifted toward cloud-based architecture, virtualization and O-RAN integration. Verizon’s aggressive adoption of O-RAN standards has played a key role in its network evolution. The company has been a pioneer in fostering O-RAN implementations in commercial environments, with around 130,000 O-RAN capable radios already deployed across its network.

Will These Developments Drive VZ’s Share Performance?

The open framework of O-RAN eliminates the risk associated with vendor lock-in and allows customers to choose from the best components from different suppliers as per their requirements. This optimizes operators' expenses. It also opens up market opportunities for new entrants, creating a healthy competitive environment that accelerates innovation. The deployment flexibility, scalability and cost-saving attributes are driving the O-RAN adoption and investments in Open RAN are expected to grow substantially in upcoming years. Verizon is well-positioned to capitalize on this emerging market trend.



Moreover, the successful deployment of O-RAN-based DAS systems serves as a testament to Verizon’s industry-leading network portfolio. This achievement is laying the foundation for the broader adoption of multi-vendor, interoperable networks in highly demanding venues such as stadiums, airports and more.

VZ’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Verizon have gained 14.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 37.7%.



VZ’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

