Will Recent Setbacks Impact Growth Prospects of DNLI Stock?

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. DNLI is developing innovative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases using its proprietary TransportVehicle platform, which is designed to help medicines cross the blood-brain barrier.

The company is currently developing drugs for neurodegenerative diseases, lysosomal storage disorders and other serious diseases.

It received a significant boost earlier this year with the FDA approval of its lead drug, Avlayah, for the treatment of Hunter syndrome. Avlayah is an enzyme replacement therapy indicated for pediatric patients with Hunter syndrome (MPS II), targeting neurological symptoms when initiated early.

This accelerated approval is particularly noteworthy as it introduces the first new therapeutic option for this rare disorder in nearly two decades.

Denali is also advancing several other pipeline candidates either alone or in collaboration with other partners.

The company’s clinical-stage portfolio includes DNL126 for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA), DNL593 for GRN-related frontotemporal dementia, DNL952 for Pompe disease and DNL628 for Alzheimer's disease.

Denali is also advancing several early-stage pipeline candidates, including DNL921 for Alzheimer's disease, DNL111 for Parkinson’s and Gaucher diseases, DNL622 for Hurler syndrome (MPS I), and DNL422 (OTV) for Parkinson’s disease.

Denali has also collaborated with other pharma and biotech giants like Sanofi, Biogen BIIB and Takeda TAK to develop other candidates.

However, recent pipeline setbacks are concerning. In May 2026, Denali and partner Biogen reported disappointing mid-stage results for BIIB122 (DNL151) in early-stage Parkinson's disease, with the study missing both its primary and secondary endpoints.

Biogen and Denali subsequently discontinued the development of BIIB122 in idiopathic Parkinson’s disease.

Nonetheless, Denali will continue to independently advance the phase IIa BEACON study evaluating the small-molecule inhibitor in patients carrying pathogenic LRRK2 variants.

The global BEACON study is designed to assess safety, pharmacokinetics and biomarkers of lysosomal pathway engagement.

Data from the BEACON study is expected in the first half of 2027. The study is being led by Denali and funded through a Collaboration and Development Funding Agreement with a third party.

Earlier, in April 2026, partner Takeda ended its collaboration on DNL593 for frontotemporal dementia associated with GRN mutations, returning full rights to Denali. While Takeda stated the decision reflected strategic priorities rather than safety or efficacy concerns, the loss of a major pharmaceutical partner reduces external validation and shifts the full development and financial burden to Denali.

Competition for DNLI in Parkinson’s Disease

Pharma giant Roche RHHBY is developing prasinezumab, a potential first-in-class antibody for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease that is designed to target a key epitope within the C-terminus of alpha-synuclein, in partnership with Prothena.

Roche is conducting the phase III PARAISO study in approximately 900 participants with early-stage Parkinson's disease, with the study's primary completion expected in 2029.

Denali’s Price, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of the company have surged 37.9% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 1.1%.



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Going by the price/book ratio, DNLI’s shares currently trade at 3.88X, higher than its mean of 3.02X and the industry’s mean of 3.52X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 loss per share is unchanged at $2.77 over the past 60 days, while that for 2027 loss has narrowed to $2.53 from $2.57 in the same time frame.



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Denali currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.







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Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Biogen Inc. (BIIB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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