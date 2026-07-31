Will Prudential Financial Pull Off a Surprise This Earnings Season?

Prudential Financial Inc. PRU is expected to register a decline in its bottom line but an improvement in its top line when it reports second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 4, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRU’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $14.15 billion, indicating a 4.7% increase from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $3.42 per share. The estimate suggests a year-over-year decrease of 4.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRU’s second-quarter earnings has moved north by 1.2% in the past 30 days.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for PRU

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Prudential Financial this time around. This is because the stock has the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), which increases the chances of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: PRU has an Earnings ESP of +0.85%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $3.45 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.42. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Prudential Financial, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Prudential Financial, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Prudential Financial, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: PRU has a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Factors Likely to Shape PRU’s Q2 Results

Group Insurance segment is likely to be affected by lower net underwriting results and higher expenses.



U.S. Legacy Products segment is likely to be affected by lower fee income, lower underwriting results and lower net investment spread results.



The Retirement business is likely to have benefited from higher net investment spread results, partially offset by higher expenses and less favorable reserve experience.



Individual Life is likely to have benefited from higher underwriting results and higher net investment spread results.



PGIM is likely to have benefited from higher net asset management fees and higher net other related revenues.



Assets under management are likely to have benefited from credit and equity market appreciation and strong investment performance. The upside is likely to be partially offset by realizations and distributions and net outflows.



Net investment income is likely to have gained from growth in retail annuities and pension risk transfer transactions, higher prepayment fee income, reinvestment rates and income from non-coupon investments, lower losses from derivatives, as well as business growth.



Expenses are likely to have risen because of higher policyholders’ benefits and amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs.

Continued share buybacks are likely to have added to the bottom line.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are three other insurance stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR has an Earnings ESP of +48.85% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 43 cents, indicating a 148.3% year-over-year increase. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



OSCR’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters, while missing in one.



TWFG, Inc. TWFG has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at 25 cents, indicating a 25% year-over-year increase.



TWFG’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. SKWD has an Earnings ESP of +1.39% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.15, indicating a 29.2% year-over-year increase.



SKWD’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

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Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oscar Health, Inc. (OSCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (SKWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TWFG, Inc. (TWFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.