Will PENG's Diversifying AI Customer Base Improve Revenue Visibility?

Penguin Solutions, Inc.’s PENG expanding AI customer base is improving revenue visibility by reducing hyperscaler dependence and accelerating enterprise AI adoption. The company is rapidly diversifying across enterprise, neocloud and sovereign AI customers as AI workloads transition from the testing phase to full-scale production deployments.



This diversification strategy is already delivering tangible results. In the first half of fiscal 2026, non-hyperscale AI/HPC revenues grew 50% year over year and accounted for more than 40% of segment sales. Penguin also added seven new AI/HPC customers in the first half compared with three in the prior-year period, reflecting growing traction across industries and geographies.



The company’s expanding AI Factory Platform is another key driver. Its integrated portfolio — including ClusterWare software, MemoryAI systems, advanced computing infrastructure, OriginAI architectures and end-to-end services — positions Penguin as a full-stack AI infrastructure provider. This strengthens customer stickiness and creates opportunities for recurring software and services revenues.



Recent developments further support this momentum. In June 2026, Penguin was named Dell Technologies’ Americas AI Partner of the Year, enhancing enterprise market credibility and customer reach. The company also continues expanding its sovereign AI presence through collaborations with SK Telecom and AI deployments in Korea while strengthening enterprise adoption through customers like Deepgram.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.60 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 16.9%, reflecting growing confidence in Penguin’s long-term revenue visibility.

How Competitors Fare Against PENG

Penguin is facing stiff competition from companies like Super Micro Computer SMCI and Dell Technologies DELL in the enterprise AI deployments and the expansion of its AI customer base.



Super Micro Computer competes directly with Penguin in enterprise AI deployments through its high-performance AI server portfolio and rapid GPU cluster integration capabilities. It benefits from scale, strong NVIDIA partnerships and hyperscaler exposure, but PENG differentiates itself with memory-centric AI infrastructure and customized inference deployments. SMCI also faces pressure from Penguin’s expanding enterprise AI customer base across healthcare, finance and sovereign AI markets. As AI inference adoption accelerates, SMCI and Penguin increasingly overlap in next-generation AI factory opportunities.



Dell Technologies remains a strong rival through its enterprise relationships, PowerEdge AI servers and global service network. The company has been highlighting strong AI server backlog growth and increasing enterprise AI adoption, similar to Penguin’s expanding AI customer base. Both firms are leveraging long-term AI infrastructure contracts and recurring enterprise relationships to strengthen the visibility of their future revenues.

PENG’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Penguin stock has soared 182.6% in the past six months, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 13.4%.

PENG’s 6-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Penguin stock is trading at a premium valuation, as reflected by its Value Score of D. The company’s forward 12-month price/book (P/B) ratio of 7.67X is significantly higher than the industry average of 4.43X.

PENG’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PENG’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.30 per share, rising 5.5% over the past 30 days. This represents a 21.05% year-over-year increase.

Penguin Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penguin Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penguin Solutions, Inc. Quote

Penguin stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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