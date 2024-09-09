Will Paragon 28 Stock Gain From the Latest Product Launch of R3FLEX?

Paragon 28, Inc. FNA recently launched the R3FLEX Stabilization System, designed to restore stability to the ankle syndesmosis after suffering an injury from an ankle fracture or high ankle sprain.

The latest innovation is aimed at strengthening the company’s syndesmotic injury repair portfolio. As predicted, the R3FLEX Stabilization System will be used to treat 470 million ankle fractures in the United States in 2024.

Following the launch, shares of Paragon 28 lost 12% on Friday. However, as FNA is gaining a high level of synergies from its continuously expanding product portfolio within the promising foot and ankle soft tissue industry, this latest development might prove fruitful in strengthening the company’s foothold in this space. Accordingly, we expect market sentiment to recover shortly.

About Paragon 28’s R3FLEX Stabilization System

The design and functionality of the system allow surgeons to restore patients’ soft tissue to a more natural anatomy, helping mitigate arthritic response and minimize the risk of hardware removal.

The R3FLEX Stabilization System is delivered to surgeons in a single sterile kit, which includes both the implants and instruments to simplify surgical workflow and inventory management. The R3FLEX implant comes with a short suture loop between the all-suture anchor in the tibia and the titanium fibular component. It is designed to create a strong repair construct that is less susceptible to elongation or creep.

During preparation and implantation of the implant, the tibial implant rests on the internal surface. The fixation on the lateral tibial cortex decreases the potential for interference with medial tibial fracture hardware or injury to medial distal tibial neurovasculature.

More on Paragon 28’s Product Portfolio

FNA’s soft tissue offering includes the Grappler Suture Anchor System, the Grappler Knotless Anchor System and the Bridgeline Tape. Additionally, the company offers the Grappler Interference Screw System, the Grappler R3INFORCE Extraosseous Repair System, the R3ACT Stabilization System and the R3LEASE Stabilization System. The Paratrooper Plantar Plate System, the TenoTac 2.0 Soft Tissue Fixation System and the Mister Tendon Harvester System are also some of FNA’s products.

With this comprehensive portfolio, Paragon 28 provides its customers with a single source to address their foot and ankle soft tissue needs.

Industry Prospects Favors Paragon 28

Per a Persistence Market Research report, the global ankle syndesmotic treatment device market was valued at $157.1 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $355.2 million by 2033 at a CARG of 7.7% during the period.

The key factor responsible for market growth is the increase in the prevalence of sports injuries and fractures. Further, growing awareness of injury management and evolving repair systems should bolster market demand.

Henceforth, Paragon 28’s latest product development is well-timed.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Notable Developments by Paragon 28

In March 2024, FNA launched the Grappler R3INFORCE Extraosseous Repair System, which helps restore stability to the anterior and posterior ligaments surrounding the ankle during fibula fracture repairs and high ankle sprains.

Earlier this year, FNA made a few significant product launches. These include the PRECISION MIS Bunion system and the FJ2000 Power Console and Burr system.

Price Performance of Paragon 28

Year to date, shares of FNA have lost 41.3% against the industry's 7.3% growth.

FNA’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Paragon 28 currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, TransMedics Group TMDX and Boston Scientific BSX. While Intuitive Surgical and TransMedics currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Quest Diagnostics carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Intuitive Surgical’s shares have surged 56% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have moved north 5.1% to $1.65 per share for 2024 in the past 30 days.

ISRG’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.97%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 16.34%.

Estimates for TransMedics’ 2024 EPS have moved up 125% to 27 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have soared 135% in the past year compared with the industry’s 12.7% growth.

TMDX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 287.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 66.67%.

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2024 EPS have increased 1.7% to $2.40 in the past 30 days. In the past year, shares of BSX have risen 49.5% compared with the industry’s 15.3% growth.

In the last reported quarter, BSX delivered an earnings surprise of 6.90%. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.18%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TransMedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paragon 28, Inc. (FNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.