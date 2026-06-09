Will Oracle's AI Infrastructure Momentum Drive Results in Q4?

Oracle Corporation ORCL is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 10, 2026. (Read More: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Oracle Stock Before Q4 Earnings?)



Heading into the print, AI-related momentum remained the central narrative, though the sustainability of that momentum at an elevated capital cost continued to draw scrutiny.



Management had guided for total cloud revenue growth of 46% to 50% in USD for the fourth quarter and total revenue growth of 19% to 21% in USD, setting a high bar that Oracle's cloud infrastructure trajectory made plausible but not guaranteed. Remaining Performance Obligations stood at $553 billion at the end of the fiscal third quarter, up 325% year over year, with most of the increase tied to large-scale AI contracts, providing a substantial conversion pipeline for the quarter under review.

Oracle Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Oracle Corporation price-eps-surprise | Oracle Corporation Quote

AI Product and Partnership Announcements

Several AI-related developments during the to-be-reported quarter are expected to shape fiscal fourth-quarter results. Oracle introduced Platinum and Diamond-tier availability for Oracle AI Database to support mission-critical workloads, a move designed to broaden enterprise adoption. Oracle expanded its partnership with Google Cloud, giving joint customers the ability to interact with Oracle data using natural language through the Oracle AI Database Agent for Gemini Enterprise, while also extending regional availability of Oracle AI Database at Google Cloud. These multicloud integrations were expected to accelerate cloud migration pipelines and bolster multicloud database revenues, which had surged 531% in the third quarter.

Government AI Contracts and Sovereign Cloud Expansion

In the fiscal fourth quarter, Oracle entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of War to deploy advanced AI capabilities on classified networks, leveraging its 10 cloud regions dedicated to U.S. government customers across security classification levels ranging from DISA IL2 through Top Secret and Special Access Program tiers. The contract expanded Oracle's government footprint in a high-margin segment. A May 8, 2026, update detailed the launch of OCI Enterprise AI, with access to models including Grok 4.3 and NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Nano Omni, alongside SoftBank's adoption of OCI for a sovereign cloud platform in Japan, reflecting growing international demand for Oracle's AI infrastructure services.

Capex Pressure and Debt Load

The fiscal fourth quarter also carried significant cost-side pressure. Oracle reaffirmed fiscal 2026 capital expenditure guidance of $50 billion, unchanged from its prior guidance, a level that continued to weigh on free cash flow and margin expansion timelines. As of Feb. 28, Oracle had $261 billion of additional lease commitments, substantially all tied to data center buildout, and had raised $43 billion in senior notes during the first nine months of fiscal 2026 alongside a $5 billion mandatory convertible preferred issuance. This debt stack introduced meaningful interest expense headwinds against near-term profitability.

Workforce Restructuring and GAAP Impact

Oracle initiated a workforce restructuring beginning March 31, 2026, reducing between 20,000 and 30,000 positions as part of a $2.1 billion restructuring plan designed to redirect $8-$10 billion in annual cash flow toward AI infrastructure expansion. While the move was framed as a strategic realignment, the one-time charges associated with the restructuring were likely to pressure GAAP results in the fiscal fourth quarter. Teams supporting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and AI services were largely spared, suggesting the company prioritized capacity delivery over headcount reduction in core growth areas.

Margin Dynamics and the Road Ahead

Gross margin compression remained an ongoing concern, with OCI AI capacity gross margins running above guidance at approximately 32% in the fiscal third quarter, while database services on multicloud infrastructure carried margins in the 60-80% range. The divergence highlighted that Oracle's margin profile will depend heavily on how quickly higher-margin database and application workloads scale relative to raw infrastructure. Against this backdrop, fourth-quarter results were expected to test whether Oracle's AI-driven demand conversion could offset the mounting cost of becoming an AI infrastructure provider at scale.

ORCL’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, ORCL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Micron Technology MU, Sandisk Corporation SNDK and Amphenol APH are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector.



MU and SNDK sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while APH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Micron Technology shares have soared 249% in the year-to-date period. The company is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on June 24.



Sandisk Corporation shares have skyrocketed 641.3% in the year-to-date period. The company is expected to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 13.



Amphenol shares have gained 8.7% in the year-to-date period. The company is expected to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 29.

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