Will NextEra Gain by Generating Power From Multiple Clean Sources?

NextEra Energy NEE holds a strong position in the renewable energy sector, supported by its early and substantial investments in wind, solar and battery storage technologies. As the companies in the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry shift toward clean power, more utilities are generating electricity from renewable sources. NextEra Energy’s extensive renewable energy infrastructure provides a strong competitive advantage, enabling it to capitalize on the growing demand for low-carbon power solutions.



Growing environmental awareness and increasingly stringent emissions regulations are driving the transition toward clean energy, positioning NextEra Energy to capitalize on rising demand. The company continues to expand its renewable energy footprint. NextEra Energy projects the addition of nearly 76.6-107.6 gigawatts (“GW”) of renewable generation capacity between 2026 and 2032 and currently has a renewable development backlog exceeding 33 GW. supporting long-term growth and revenue visibility.



Renewable energy also offers economic advantages, as wind and solar resources are not subject to fuel price fluctuations. Technological advancements over the past decade have significantly reduced generation costs, enhancing the competitiveness of renewables. Long-term power purchase agreements provide stable and predictable cash flows, while investments in battery storage improve grid reliability and open additional revenue streams.



NextEra Energy’s leadership in renewable energy further strengthens its competitive position. Favorable government policies, including tax incentives and decarbonization initiatives, continue to support industry growth. Through sustained investment in clean energy infrastructure, the company remains well-positioned to benefit from the global energy transition and deliver long-term value to its shareholders.

Other Utilities Expanding Renewable Energy Portfolios

Utilities are expanding their use of clean energy sources, including wind, solar, hydro and nuclear power, while decreasing dependence on fossil fuels. This shift is reducing carbon emissions, supporting environmental goals and helping utilities comply with increasingly stringent regulations.



Duke Energy DUK and The Southern Company SO present compelling investment opportunities, supported by their regulated utility businesses and commitment to the clean energy transition. The companies continue to invest in renewable energy projects, nuclear generation, grid upgrades and other low-carbon initiatives aimed at lowering carbon emissions and improving sustainability. These strategic investments are expected to strengthen system reliability and support long-term earnings growth while meeting the rising demand for cleaner sources of electricity.

NEE Stock Returns Better Than Its Industry

Return on equity (“ROE”) is a financial ratio that measures how well a company uses its shareholders’ equity to generate profits. The current ROE of the company indicates that it is using shareholders’ funds more efficiently than peers.



NextEra Energy’s trailing 12-month ROE is 12.25%, ahead of the industry average of 11.09%.



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NEE’s Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy have gained 7.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s rally of 6.6%.



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NextEra Energy’s Earnings Estimates Moving North

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2026 and 2027 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.09% and 8.84%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



NEE's Zacks Rank

NextEra currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southern Company (The) (SO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.