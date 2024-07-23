Will Modest Revenue Growth Improve Corning's (GLW) Q2 Earnings?

Corning Incorporated GLW is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 30, before the opening bell. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.22% on average. In the last reported quarter, the company reported an earnings surprise of 5.56%.



The advanced glass substrates producer is likely to witness revenue growth year over year, owing to healthy demand in multiple verticals, including mobile consumer electronics, generative AI applications, automotive and more. A strong emphasis on strengthening profitability and improving cash flow is a tailwind. Emerging markets of automotive glass solutions and pharmaceutical packaging hold promise.

Factors at Play

During the quarter, Corning has expanded its industry-leading cover glass portfolio by introducing the Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The product boasts advanced glass technology that delivers improved drop protection and scratch resistance compared to competitive lithium aluminosilicate glasses. With this launch, the company is striving to enhance its market presence in the mid-range, affordable smartphone vertical.



In the second quarter, the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training, a prominent institute for biopharmaceutical manufacturing research, has opted to deploy Corning’s state-of-the-art Ascent Fixed Bed Bioreactor systems in its Ireland-based facility. These developments will likely have a favorable impact on upcoming results.



The company is witnessing strong demand for its optical product suite for generative AI applications. Normalization of inventory levels is expected to have propelled carrier customers to increase purchasing to support deployment rates. Our revenue estimate for the optical communication segment is pegged at $950.8 million, down 10.8% year over year, but indicating market recovery with modest sequential growth.



Higher panel maker utilization and recovery in PC demand will likely drive growth in the Display Technologies segment. Our revenue estimate is pegged at $930.3 million, suggesting marginal growth from the prior-year quarter’s level of $928 million.



Our revenue estimate for the Specialty Materials segment stands at $478.1 million, indicating strong 13% year-over-year growth. Revenues from Environmental Technologies are projected at $460.1 million.



For the June quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.49 billion, indicating modest growth from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.48 billion. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 46 cents, suggesting an increase from the year-ago quarter’s tally of 45 cents.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for Corning this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is exactly the case here.



Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is +1.59%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Corning Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Corning Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Corning Incorporated Quote

Zacks Rank: Corning has a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

