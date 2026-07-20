Will Medifast's Trilivy Launch Unlock a New Growth Chapter?

Medifast, Inc. MED has launched Trilivy, a science-backed metabolic health system that expands the company’s focus beyond traditional weight management. The platform combines nutritional products, personalized coaching and behavior-based support while introducing newly formulated meal replacements featuring proprietary ingredient technology intended to support metabolic health.



The launch marks an important strategic shift as GLP-1 medications continue to reshape the weight-loss market and pressure demand for conventional programs. Trilivy emphasizes broader metabolic health, including visceral-fat reduction, lean-mass preservation, healthy metabolism and sustainable lifestyle improvement. This positioning could help MED appeal to consumers seeking longer-term wellness support, including those looking for alternatives or complements to medication-based weight-loss solutions.



Trilivy also builds on Medifast’s established coach-led model. Its three-phase system — Reset, Refine and Renew — integrates nutritional products, individualized support and healthy habits into a structured customer journey. This approach may strengthen the company’s differentiation from product-only competitors by combining science-backed nutrition with accountability and behavioral guidance.



The launch arrives as some operating indicators are beginning to improve. In the first quarter of 2026, coach productivity increased for a second consecutive time, while referral-driven client acquisition gained momentum. Coaches participating in the referral program generated higher acquisition rates than nonparticipants, suggesting that efforts to improve field engagement are yielding encouraging early results.



Overall, Trilivy gives Medifast a clearer framework for repositioning its business around metabolic health. Successful customer adoption, stronger coach participation and improved engagement could help stabilize revenues and support profitability over time, potentially opening a new growth chapter for the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MED Stock Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Medifast have tumbled 25.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 21.7%.

MED Price Performance Versus Industry



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From a valuation standpoint, Medifast trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 0.42, lower than the industry’s average of 0.79.

MED Valuation Compared to Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MED’s current fiscal-year earnings per share implies a year-over-year decline of 140.2%, while the consensus mark for the next year’s EPS suggests growth of 4.1%.

Other Stocks to Consider

United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI, a major food wholesaler serving grocery retailers, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for United Natural’s current and next fiscal-year earnings per share suggests a year-over-year increase of 254.9% and 21.4%, respectively. UNFI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average.



Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA, a maker of refrigerated prepared foods for retail and foodservice, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mama's Creations’ current and next fiscal-year EPS suggests growth of 73.3% and 46.2%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. MAMA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 129.2%, on average.



Hormel Foods Corporation HRL, a global branded food company offering meat, protein and packaged food products, carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hormel Foods’ current and next fiscal-year EPS calls for a year-over-year jump of 9.5% and 3.5%, respectively. HRL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average.

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MEDIFAST INC (MED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.