Will KEYS Stock Benefit From the Expansion of RP7900 Series?

Keysight Technologies, Inc. KEYS recently announced the expansion of its regenerative power system series with the launch of two new models, offering power options of 20kW and 30kW at 500V. This expansion includes advanced power priority features that allow for seamless programming of output power, facilitating smooth transitions between positive and negative outputs.

What Drove KEYS’ Expansion?

As the landscape of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy systems evolves, the need for robust testing equipment becomes paramount. The newly introduced 500V models are set to empower engineers to deploy higher current and power solutions, addressing a diverse array of applications, from battery-powered systems in agriculture and residential energy storage to compact transportation options like e-scooters, e-bikes, and motorcycles.

Major Takeaways for KEYS’ RP7900 series

Keysight’s cutting-edge RP7900 series of regenerative power system comprises bi-directional, regenerative DC power supplies equipped with highly integrated safety features for precision testing and development in various electronic applications. The regenerative power system series is designed to enhance testing efficiency and accuracy, allowing for smooth transitions between sourcing and sinking power without affecting output characteristics. With a solid-state output disconnect switch, it offers rapid protection and smooth on/off transitions upon fault detection.



The series also includes auto-ranging capability, providing a wide array of voltage and current combinations within a single power supply. This flexibility enables engineers to adapt to fluctuating test requirements without the need for additional equipment. Moreover, with a command-processing time of less than one millisecond, the system significantly boosts testing throughput, facilitating quicker results and improved operational efficiency. Its regenerative functionality allows for the clean return of consumed power to the grid, significantly reducing energy consumption costs and cooling requirements.



In terms of accuracy, the concurrent voltage and current measurement capabilities ensure high precision and resolution during testing, empowering engineers to validate their designs confidently and optimize performance.

Will Strong Portfolio Additions Aid KEYS’ Prospects?

Keysight's cutting-edge solutions are shaping the future of connectivity across diverse sectors, from enhancing network visibility for telecom providers to certifying the next generation of wired connectivity and optimizing workflows for research facilities. The company is witnessing solid adoption of its electronic design and test solutions that offer cost-efficient test techniques with high flexibility and control capabilities, reducing time-to-market.



With the introduction of these new models, Keysight continues to support innovation in the EV market, emphasizing its commitment to providing the necessary tools for developing better batteries faster while maintaining safety and performance standards.



These advancements will likely boost Keysight’s portfolio thereby generating incremental revenues in the upcoming quarters. Improving financial performance is likely to propel Keysight’s stock upward.

KEYS’ Stock Price Performance

Shares of Keysight have gained 19.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 19.2%.



KEYS' Zacks Rank

