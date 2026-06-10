Will KBR's $95M Space Force Win Strengthen Its Defense AI Position?

KBR Inc. KBR recently secured a $95 million Digital Engineering and Enterprise Decision Support (DEEDS) contract from the U.S. Space Force, further strengthening its position in advanced defense technologies. The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract is designed to enhance digital engineering capabilities for the U.S. Space Force and support the development of next-generation space and warfighting technologies.



The award reinforces KBR’s growing presence in defense technology and highlights its expanding role in artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics and digital engineering applications for national security missions. Under the contract, KBR will leverage advanced software, systems engineering, modeling and simulation capabilities to accelerate mission readiness and improve acquisition decision-making for the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Space Warfare Directorate.



Importantly, the Space Force contract comes as defense agencies prioritize AI-driven decision support, which directly aligns with KBR's strategy to 'embed data and AI into the mission' via technology-led program designs. KBR highlighted that customers are seeking partners capable of translating software and data-driven architectures into operational capabilities at speed. The company is actively supporting programs tied to Joint All-Domain Command and Control, missile defense, electronic warfare and space intelligence all areas where AI and advanced analytics are becoming essential.



The award also supports KBR’s backlog and future revenue visibility within the MTS segment. As of first-quarter 2026, the segment reported $18.5 billion in backlog and options, with approximately $16 billion of bids awaiting award. Management expects more than $25 billion in new-business bid volume during 2026, reflecting strong demand across defense modernization and space-related programs.



While defense contract timing remains uneven, KBR continues to align its portfolio with long-term national security priorities. The Space Force award strengthens its position in defense AI and digital transformation while demonstrating its ability to secure higher-value, technology-driven work. With a substantial pipeline of opportunities, KBR appears well-positioned to benefit from growing investment in AI-enabled military operations and next-generation space capabilities.

KBR’s Competitive Edge in Space and Defense AI

KBR’s win highlights the company’s growing differentiation in defense AI, digital engineering and mission analytics. While peers such as Fluor Corporation FLR and Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL remain more closely tied to traditional engineering, construction and infrastructure markets, KBR is building a more specialized defense technology profile through its Mission Technology Solutions segment, with exposure to space systems and next-generation national security programs.



Fluor continues to rely on its scale and EPC expertise across large, complex projects in energy, mining, nuclear, refining and power markets. However, FLR’s growth profile remains more closely tied to capital-linked industrial execution, while KBR’s MTS segment is moving deeper into defense technology through digital engineering, AI-enabled analytics and space-focused mission support.



Sterling, meanwhile, is benefiting from strong demand in data centers, semiconductor projects and large-scale commercial infrastructure through its E-Infrastructure Solutions segment. While STRL’s momentum reflects high-density private-sector infrastructure growth, KBR’s Space Force win highlights a different opportunity set, one centered on national security, AI-driven decision support and next-generation space capabilities.

KBR’s Stock Price Performance & Valuation Trend

Shares of this Texas-based infrastructure service provider have declined 12.1% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry, the broader Construction sector and the S&P 500 Index.



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KBR stock is currently trading at a discount compared to its industry peers, with a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.55, as evidenced by the chart below.



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Earnings Estimate Revision of KBR

KBR’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended downward in the past 30 days to $3.96 and $4.35 per share, respectively. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 0.8% and 9.7%, respectively.



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KBR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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