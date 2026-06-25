Will Gaming Expansion Help Microsoft Anchor the Cloud Reach?

Microsoft's MSFT push to expand its gaming division through content and cloud-streaming investment is being weighed against a soft quarter for the segment, raising the question of whether Xbox can meaningfully reinforce the company's broader cloud ecosystem. The trigger: Xbox content and services revenues fell 5% year over year (down 7% in constant currency) in third-quarter fiscal 2026, while Xbox hardware revenues plunged 33%, dragging total gaming revenues down 7% to $5.34 billion. The decline landed inside an otherwise record quarter, with companywide revenues increasing 18% to $82.9 billion and Microsoft Cloud revenues rising 29% to $54.5 billion, highlighting the gap between gaming's trajectory and the rest of the portfolio.



Microsoft attributed the content and services shortfall to a difficult prior-year comparison that had benefited from strong first-party releases, while hardware weakness reflected lower console unit volumes as the current generation matures. CFO Amy Hood had guided for a mid-to-high single-digit decline in total gaming revenues and a mid-single-digit drop in content and services for the quarter; actual results landed at the softer end of that range, meaning the slide was in line with, not worse than, expectations.



Recent developments suggest Microsoft is leaning on cloud-delivered gaming to tie Xbox more closely to its broader ecosystem rather than console hardware. Xbox Wire's June 2026 Games Showcase introduced new first-party titles, including Ninja Theory's Senua, alongside a 25th-anniversary Xbox Series X|S console and controller edition launching in November. Game Pass' steady cadence of additions through June, such as Forza Horizon 6, Persona 5 Royal and Call of Duty: Vanguard, depends heavily on cloud streaming to reach players across devices. An April 2026 Game Pass Ultimate price adjustment had not yet been factored into fiscal third-quarter results and will first appear in fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 numbers.



With hardware revenues shrinking and cloud infrastructure carrying more of the gaming experience, the segment's expansion may matter less for standalone gaming revenues and more for keeping users anchored to Microsoft's cloud platform.

How Gaming Rivals Compare on Growth

Unlike Microsoft's gaming segment, Electronic Arts EA and Take-Two Interactive TTWO posted gains in their most recent quarterly results. Electronic Arts reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 net bookings of $1.86 billion, up roughly 4% year over year, with net revenues rising 12% to $2.12 billion on strength in Battlefield 6 and Apex Legends. Take-Two Interactive's fiscal fourth-quarter net bookings held flat at $1.58 billion, though GAAP net revenues grew 6% to $1.68 billion, supported by NBA 2K26 and the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Electronic Arts and Take-Two Interactive both leaned on live-service and recurrent consumer spending to offset slower title-driven growth that quarter, a contrast to Microsoft's subscription- and cloud-led approach. Neither Electronic Arts nor Take-Two Interactive operates console hardware, limiting direct comparability with Xbox's mixed results.

MSFT’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

MSFT shares have lost 25% in the past six-month period compared with the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s decline of 26.1%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector has appreciated 12.8% in the same time frame.

MSFT’s 6-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, MSFT stock appears overvalued, trading at a forward 12-month price/earnings ratio of 18.98X, higher than the industry’s 18.81X. MSFT has a Value Score of D.

MSFT’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.33 per share. The estimate indicates 27.05% year-over-year growth.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

Microsoft currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.