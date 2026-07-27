Will Declining Medical Customers Affect Cigna's Q2 Earnings?

The Cigna Group CI is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $7.58 per share on revenues of $71.4 billion.

The second-quarter earnings estimate remained stable over the past 30 days. The bottom-line projection indicates a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. Also, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 6.4%.



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For full-year 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cigna’s revenues is pegged at $287.1 billion, implying an increase of 4.5% year over year. Also, the consensus mark for 2026 EPS is pegged at $30.39, signaling growth of 1.8% year over year.

Cigna beat the earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 1.9%. This is depicted in the figure below.

Cigna Group Price and EPS Surprise

Cigna Group price-eps-surprise | Cigna Group Quote

Q2 Earnings Whispers for Cigna

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

CI currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

What’s Shaping Cigna’s Q2 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for pharmacy revenues indicates a 6.6% improvement from the prior-year quarter’s number. Also, the consensus estimate for premiums revenues signals 8.1% year-over-year growth.

The consensus mark for revenues from the overall Evernorth Health Services segment is pegged at $61.6 billion, indicating 6.5% growth from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cigna Healthcare revenues suggests a 5.4% increase. The consensus estimate for pre-tax adjusted income from Cigna Healthcare indicates a 12.3% increase from a year ago.

However, the consensus mark for fees and other revenues implies a 1.3% decrease from the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for Cigna’s total insured healthcare medical customers is pegged at 3.7 million, indicating a decline from 3.8 million a year ago.

The consensus estimate for pre-tax adjusted income from Evernorth indicates a 4.4% decrease from a year ago. The consensus mark for the medical care ratio or MCR is pegged at 84.45%, up from 83.20% a year ago.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for Cigna, here are some companies from the broader Medical space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN has an Earnings ESP of +13.30% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for ProMIS to report a loss of $1.45 per share for the to-be-reported quarter, indicating an 80% year-over-year improvement. PMN has witnessed one upward revision against no downward movement over the past 60 days.

Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH has an Earnings ESP of +1.24% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cardinal Health’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter predicts 16.4% year-over-year growth. Its earnings beat estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.3%. The consensus estimate for CAH’s revenues is pegged at $65.6 billion, a 9.1% increase from the year-ago period.

Alcon Inc. ALC has an Earnings ESP of +3.13% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alcon’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter indicates a 1.3% increase from a year ago. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 3.7%. The consensus estimate for ALC’s revenues is pegged at $2.8 billion, signaling a 7.3% increase.

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Cigna Group (CI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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