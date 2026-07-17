Will Chubb Limited Deliver an Earnings Beat in the Second Quarter?

Chubb Limited CB is expected to have registered an improvement in both top and bottom lines when it reports second-quarter 2026 results on July 21, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CB’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $15.89 billion, indicating 7.3% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $6.60 per share.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CB’s second-quarter earnings has moved up 0.5 % in the past 60 days. The figure suggests a year-over-year rise of 7.5%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for CB

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Chubb this time around. This is because a stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). This is not the case, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: Chubb has an Earnings ESP of +1.09%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $6.67 is pegged higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.60. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Chubb Limited Price and EPS Surprise

Chubb Limited price-eps-surprise | Chubb Limited Quote

Zacks Rank: CB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Shape CB's Q2 Results

Chubb's second-quarter revenues are likely to have benefited from higher investment income and solid premium growth, driven by strong new business generation, healthy policy retention, favorable pricing in casualty and specialty lines, increased insured exposures and continued expansion across international markets. The high-net-worth personal lines business is also likely to have contributed through robust new business, strong retention and favorable pricing. Additionally, digital initiatives and AI-enabled underwriting are also expected to have supported premium growth and operational efficiency.

Premium growth in the Life Insurance segment is also expected to have been supported by strong new business in North Asia, particularly in Huatai, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea, reflecting continued momentum across Chubb's international life operations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net premiums earned is pegged at $14 billion. We expect net premiums earned to be $13.9 billion, indicating a 6.6% year-over-year increase.

Net investment income is likely to have benefited from higher average invested assets and higher reinvestment rates on fixed maturities. Chubb expects quarterly adjusted net investment income of $1.825-$1.85 billion in the second quarter of 2026. We expect net investment income to be $2 billion in the quarter to be reported, indicating a 27.6% year-over-year increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $1.86 billion, indicating an 19.2% year-over-year increase.

Prudent pricing in casualty and specialty lines, disciplined underwriting and favorable prior-year reserve development are expected to have supported underwriting profitability and the combined ratio. However, softer commercial property pricing and higher catastrophe losses from severe weather events are likely to have partially offset these benefits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the combined ratio is pegged at 85.6.

Expenses are expected to have increased because of higher policy acquisition costs, administrative expenses and interest expenses. We estimate the metric to be $12.6 billion, indicating an 13.5% year-over-year increase.

Nevertheless, share buybacks in the to-be-reported quarter are likely to have aided the bottom line.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are three P&C insurance stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF has an Earnings ESP of +8.84% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.77, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 7.6%.

CINF’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

The Allstate Corporation ALL has an Earnings ESP of +23.32% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $4.92, indicating a year-over-year decrease of 17.1%.

ALL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $5.09 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 6.5%.

KNSL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

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Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.