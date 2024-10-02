Will Carrier Certifications for AirgainConnect Fleet Aid AIRG Stock?

Airgain, Inc. AIRG has secured coveted certifications for its next-generation AirgainConnect Fleet 5G Vehicle Gateway from leading carriers like AT&T Inc. T and T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS for use across North America. This follows an accreditation from the Federal Communications Commission, PCS Type Certification Review Board and Industry Canada, paving the way for widespread deployment with assured compliance and network interoperability.

How AirgainConnect Fleet Secured Certification

With an integrated design combining a 5G New Radio modem, Wi-Fi 6 router, gigabit ethernet, GNSS/GPS and high-performance antennas into a robust and compact unit that can be mounted to the roof of any vehicle, AirgainConnect Fleet is merely two inches tall to be more covert and less obstructive. Built to thrive in the most rugged outdoor conditions, it offers optimized wireless performance with wide area cellular and local area Wi-Fi or ethernet connectivity.



In addition to a compact size and superior wireless connectivity, the AirgainConnect Fleet offers significant savings on the total cost of ownership compared with traditional trunk-mounted routers and remote antennas. This makes it an ideal choice for deployment across multiple fleet vehicles, including first responders, utility firms, public transportation and commercial and private fleets.

Will AIRG Stock Benefit From the Accreditations?

Airgain offers integrated wireless solutions in the form of antenna products. These products are equipped to solve critical connectivity needs in both the design process and the operating environment across the enterprise, automotive and consumer markets. Ideal for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide, the customizable antennas from Airgain serve both indoor and outdoor connectivity issues.



The recent accreditations from network operators and industry bodies are likely to strengthen its leading market position and give consumers the confidence to endorse industry-wide deployments. This, in turn, is expected to translate into incremental revenue generation for the company, propelling the stock in the long run.

The stock has gained 125% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 13.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AIRG's Zacks Rank & Another Stock to Consider

Airgain currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Ubiquiti Inc. UI sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises.



Ubiquiti’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.