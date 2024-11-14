Will the Buyout of Rapid's API Technology Boost Nokia's Stock Growth?

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of Rapid’s API technology assets for an undisclosed amount. Rapid’s industry-leading API technology includes the world's largest application programming interface (API) hub, which enables businesses to securely design, test and share APIs within their organization and with external associates. In addition, Rapid’s public API marketplace, boasting an extensive developer base worldwide, allows users to list and monetize their APIs while giving access to a wide array of third-party APIs.

Significance of Network APIs

Network APIs act as bridges through which developers can tap into different functionalities of the telecommunication network, such as location services, latency control, network slicing and bandwidth management. The process streamlines the application development process for developers and enables them to drive innovation without requiring any deep expertise in underlying network infrastructure.

For telecom operators who have heavily invested in building 4G and 5G infrastructure, network APIs allow them to sell the various network capabilities to businesses and developers and create new revenue streams. For instance, operators can sell real-time location data to businesses creating location-based services; it can also monetize the network’s low latency features for video streaming apps.

Will This Buyout Drive NOK Share Performance?

Nokia’s Network as Code platform, launched in 2023, is designed to make network capabilities easily accessible through APIs for developers. Since its introduction, the solution has witnessed healthy market traction from major enterprises worldwide, including Google Cloud, Telefonica, Telecom Argentina, DISH and more.



The integration of Rapid’s industry-leading API technology and R&D unit will strengthen NOK’s Network as Code platform, creating a robust API infrastructure. This advanced API ecosystem will enhance API lifecycle management, allowing operators to control API usage and exposure. It is likely to drive Nokia’s commercial expansion in the network API space.



The telecom industry is looking to unlock new avenues of monetization following massive 5G investments. By expanding the capabilities of its Network as a Code platform, Nokia is aiming to capitalize on these emerging market trends. This strategic buyout will accelerate network API-related product development and empower operators to derive a sustainable return against their 5G investment by engaging the broader global developer community.

NOK’s Stock Price Movement

Shares of Nokia have gained 24.3% over the past year compared with the industry's growth of 43.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Nokia currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



