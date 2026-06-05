Will BP's Exploration-Led Upstream Strategy Drive Long-Term Growth?

BP plc BP, the British oil and gas giant, is refocusing its attention on upstream growth to boost long-term shareholder value. The upstream growth strategy is primarily centred on replacing its reserves to counter natural production declines and achieve a 100% reserve replacement ratio by 2027.

BP’s exploration successes have emerged as one of its key growth catalysts. The company announced 14 new discoveries since the start of 2025, including discoveries made in Egypt and Angola in 2026. It has highlighted that several of these discoveries are short-cycle opportunities that can be tied back to its existing infrastructure. This provides major advantages, including faster commercialization and reduced capital requirements to bring them online. BP is prioritizing capital-efficient production growth to help offset production declines.

In addition, beyond the short-cycle developments, BP’s long-term growth outlook is primarily supported by its high-quality position in the Americas. This includes the Bumerangue discovery in Brazil, which is estimated to have 8 billion barrels of resource in place and has the potential to become a long-term growth driver for its upstream business. BP also continues to advance its Gulf of America portfolio with the Paleogene developments, which are expected to provide high-margin production growth over the long term.

Management mentioned that during the early 2020s, the company was not actively focused on exploration. At present, however, BP is prioritizing the addition of new upstream opportunities to its portfolio to replenish produced reserves and move toward its 100% reserve replacement target. The combination of short-cycle developments and long-term growth projectsis expected to support BP’s production growth and cash flow generation in the upcoming years.

Other Energy Sector Peers With Diversified Upstream Portfolios

Chevron Corporation CVX has an unmatched portfolio of high-quality assets in the Permian Basin that continues to drive peer-leading organic growth. Furthermore, the company has a global presence and key international assets, which include premium assets in Guyana, Bakken and the Gulf of America acquired through the Hess acquisition in 2025.

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM stands out among other industry majors due to its strong upstream presence in several regions across the globe, including the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Asia and Africa. More than 50% of XOM’s oil and gas production comes from high-return, advantaged assets with low production costs. These high-return assets, which include its Guyana and Permian Basin resources, provide a competitive edge over other players and secure a robust production outlook as the company continues to grow total production from them.

BP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of BP have gained 49.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s 44.6% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, BP trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 3.27x. This is below the broader industry average of 6.5x.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BP’s 2026 earnings has remained unchanged over the past seven days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.