Will AT&T and SpaceX Agreements Reshape EchoStar's Future?

EchoStar Corporation SATS is pursuing strategic spectrum transactions that are expected to strengthen its financial position while supporting its long-term wireless and connectivity strategy. Through agreements with AT&T and SpaceX, the company aims to monetize spectrum assets, reduce debt obligations and establish new commercial opportunities.

The AT&T License Purchase Agreement provides for the sale of EchoStar’s 3.45 GHz and 600 MHz spectrum licenses, along with a 99-year extension of certain Hawaii spectrum leases, for an aggregate purchase price of $22.65 billion in cash. The agreement also contemplates the repayment of the DISH 2021 Intercompany Loan and the concurrent redemption of the company’s 11.75% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 using proceeds from the transaction.

EchoStar has also expanded its agreement with SpaceX through an amended license purchase arrangement. The revised transaction increases the total consideration from $17 billion to approximately $20 billion by adding AWS-3 spectrum licenses, with up to $11 billion payable in SpaceX stock valued at $212 per share. In addition, SpaceX has agreed to fund interim debt service payments through at least Nov. 30, 2027. The agreement also establishes future long-term commercial arrangements that will enable EchoStar to offer Starlink Direct to Cell text, voice and broadband services to its wireless subscribers, while introducing a fee-based referral program. The company has already begun utilizing certain rights under the agreement and providing installation and related services for new Starlink customers.

Management stated the AT&T transaction is expected to generate $22.65 billion in cash, while the SpaceX transactions are expected to provide approximately $22 billion in total consideration, including about $20 billion at the Spectrum Acquisition Closing and roughly $2 billion in interim debt service payments. These transactions also contemplate the repayment of certain outstanding debt, positioning the company to strengthen its capital structure while expanding its commercial offerings, subject to the completion of the agreements.

EchoStar's existing portfolio spans Pay-TV, Wireless, Broadband and Satellite Services, and enterprise and government connectivity businesses. The company provides services through brands including Boost Mobile, Sling TV, DISH TV, Hughes and HughesNet, serving consumer, enterprise, operator and government customers worldwide.

Taking a Look at SATS’ Competitors

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. GILT strengthened its business through several agreements and commercial deals during the first quarter of 2026. The company partnered with Amazon AWS, FCS, Space & Defense, and the WAVE Consortium to demonstrate a virtualized SATCOM gateway architecture. It also secured a multimillion-dollar partnership with Nelco in India to deploy its SkyEdge IV platform for India's first Ka-band service using the JSAT-N2 HTS satellite. Additionally, Gilat reached an agreement with the former shareholders of DataPath to settle the share-linked portion of the 2023 acquisition earnout by issuing 2.5 million shares, while the remaining performance-based earnout remains subject to future evaluation.

Iridium Communications IRDM recently announced a definitive agreement to acquire Aireon LLC, the operator of the world’s only space-based ADS-B air traffic surveillance system. The deal strengthens Iridium’s aviation safety strategy by combining space-based surveillance, safety communications, PNT and operational data on a single network to support the future of global aviation amid rising air traffic, denser airspace and increasing demand for safety and resiliency.

On Nov. 4, 2025, Iridium partnered with Vodafone IoT to integrate its Iridium NTN DirectSM service. This collaboration will expand Vodafone IoT’s coverage footprint, enabling NB-IoT devices to maintain connectivity even in the most remote or previously unreachable areas. For 2026, service revenue is expected to be flat to up 2%, reflecting continued IoT growth offset by moderation elsewhere, following 2025 service revenue of $634 million.

EchoStar Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of EchoStar have gained a stellar 576.1% in a year compared with the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry’s growth of 319.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, SATS trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) of 2.36X, below the industry’s 3.25X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SATS’ earnings for 2026 has been unchanged over the past 30 days.



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SATS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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EchoStar Corporation (SATS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.