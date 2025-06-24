Will Annaly Benefit From Its Portfolio Diversification Efforts?

Annaly Capital Management's NLY main advantage is its well-diversified capital allocation approach. The company's investment portfolio includes residential credit, mortgage servicing rights (MSR) and agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

This comprehensive strategy aims to lower volatility and sensitivity to interest rate changes while simultaneously generating appealing risk-adjusted returns. As of March 31, 2025, NLY’s investment portfolio aggregated $84.9 billion.

Annaly's diversified investment strategy will likely be a key contributor to long-term growth and stability. By diversifying its investments across the mortgage market, the company is better positioned to capitalize on opportunities as they occur in multiple areas while limiting the risks associated with overexposure to any particular location.

In sync with this, in 2022, NLY sold its Middle Market Lending portfolio and exited its commercial real estate business. Through these, the company was able to enhance capabilities across its core housing finance strategy and allocate capital to residential credit businesses, the MSR platform and Agency MBS.

Annaly is also focusing on improving its capabilities by acquiring newly originated MSRs from its partner network, which will continue to provide a strong advantage in expanding its MSR business.

The inclusion of MSRs in the portfolio is also notable because these assets tend to increase in value as interest rates rise, offsetting reductions in the value of agency MBS. This hedging impact may produce more consistent returns over time and enable Annaly to perform well in a scenario of interest rate change.

How NLY Competes With AGNC & STWD in Portfolio Management

AGNC Investment Corp. AGNC has been taking a proactive and defensive approach to portfolio management, which can drive growth over the long term. By taking an active stance by frequently adjusting asset allocations and hedging strategies, AGNC Investment is positioning itself to reduce risks while capturing yield opportunities. AGNC Investment has strategically reduced exposure to more volatile non-agency MBS and shifted toward higher-coupon Agency MBS. This improves prepayment probability and supports better cash flow visibility.

Meanwhile, Starwood Property Trust STWD operates in a different niche, focusing primarily on commercial real estate, including commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and real estate debt investments. As of the first quarter of 2025, Starwood held a diversified portfolio of $1.02 billion. While CMBS holdings slightly declined in the quarter, Starwood maintained steady income through principal repayments and targeted acquisitions. Starwood's in-depth expertise in navigating complex commercial markets positions it as a strong competitor in the real estate debt space.

Annaly’s Price Performance, Valuations & Estimates

NLY shares have gained 9.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 4.8%.

Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Annaly trades at a forward price-to-tangible book (P/TB) ratio of 0.98X, above the industry’s average of 0.96X.

Price-to-Tangible Book TTM



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NLY’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 6.3% and 1.4%, respectively. The estimates for 2025 and 2026 have been revised upward over the past 60 days.

Estimates Revision Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Annaly currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

