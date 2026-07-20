Will Alphabet's Q2 Earnings Reignite the Tech Rally?

Alphabet GOOGL) will officially kick off the Q2 earnings season for the Magnificent Seven when it reports its quarterly results after Wednesday's closing bell on July 22.

As the first mega-cap technology company to report, Alphabet could set the tone not only for the tech sector, but also for the broader market heading into reports from Microsoft MSFT), Meta Platforms META), Amazon AMZN), Apple AAPL), and Nvidia NVDA) over the coming weeks.

With AI remaining Wall Street's dominant investment theme, investors will be looking beyond another likely quarter of double-digit revenue growth to determine whether Alphabet's massive infrastructure investments will generate attractive returns.



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Alphabet’s Q2 Expectations Remain High

Wall Street expects Alphabet to post another impressive quarter, with consensus estimates calling for earnings of approximately $2.90 per share on revenue of $101.22 billion when including Traffic Acquisition Costs (TAC), which are the payments Google makes to partners for directing traffic to its search and advertising services.

The top-and bottom-line figures would represent roughly 24% year-over-year growth, respectively.

Several key business segments and underlying metrics will likely determine whether Alphabet can exceed expectations:

Google Search advertising

YouTube advertising revenue

Google Cloud growth

Operating margins

AI-related capital expenditures (CapEx )

Cloud continues to be one of Alphabet's fastest-growing businesses, with demand for AI infrastructure and enterprise cloud services expected to remain robust. Based on Zacks estimates, Google Cloud revenue is expected to soar 67% to $22.79 billion from $13.62 billion a year ago.

Meanwhile, investors will be watching to see whether Gemini AI strengthens Search and improves monetization across Alphabet's product ecosystem.

The Zacks ESP

The most intriguing reason for optimism is that the Zacks ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) indicates Alphabet could once again surpass earnings expectations.

To that point, the Most Accurate and recent estimate among Wall Street analysts has Q2 EPS slated at $2.93 and nearly 2% above the underlying Zacks Consensus of $2.87 as shown below (Current Qtr).



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Alphabet has exceeded earnings expectations for 13 consecutive quarters with a very impressive average EPS surprise of 34.43% in its last four quarterly reports.



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Frozen v2 Momentum

Providing a near-term catalyst, Alphabet shares are moving higher in Monday's trading session after reports that Google is developing a next-generation AI server chip, informally dubbed "Frozen v2," that would run its Gemini models more efficiently by embedding portions of the model's architecture directly into the silicon.

Key Features of Frozen v2

Model hardwiring: Unlike general-purpose AI chips that load models into memory, Frozen v2 would “freeze” certain aspects of Gemini’s neural-network design into the hardware, reducing the need for repeated data movement and calculations.

Efficiency gains: Reports suggest Frozen v2 could serve 6-10 times more AI tokens per unit of power than Google’s latest custom Tensor Processing Units (TPUs).

Specialized design: Frozen v2 will be a new line of homegrown chips, separate from TPUs, not intended to replace them.

Deployment target: As early as 2028, although design details and how much model data will be hardwired are still being finalized.

Why It Matters

Addressing AI capacity crunch: Alphabet is facing severe internal compute shortages, which have reportedly led to Google Cloud turning away some external customers.

Cost and speed: By reducing overhead, Frozen v2 could lower energy costs and latency, making real-time AI services like voice assistants more feasible.

Strategic self-reliance: This move deepens Google’s control over AI infrastructure, reducing reliance on competitors like Nvidia.

Basically, Frozen v2 is a bold step toward model-specific AI hardware, aiming to make Gemini-based AI services faster, cheaper, and more scalable — but it comes with trade-offs in flexibility and model compatibility.

AI Spending Remains the Biggest Question

Perhaps the most important aspect of Alphabet's report won't be the quarterly numbers themselves but management's outlook for AI spending.

Alphabet has dramatically increased its CapEx over the past year as it races alongside Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta to expand AI infrastructure. Investors generally remain comfortable with elevated spending as long as revenue and earnings continue growing at a healthy pace, but any indication that returns on those investments are slowing could pressure the stock.

Conversely, stronger-than-expected Cloud growth or encouraging commentary surrounding Gemini adoption could reinforce the bullish AI narrative that has driven tech stocks throughout 2026.

During Q1, Alphabet’s CapEx spiked 107% YoY to $35.7 billion, with the majority directed toward AI technical infrastructure.

Alphabet's current guidance is for approximately $175 billion-$185 billion in CapEx during FY26. The spending is primarily earmarked for expanding data centers, AI infrastructure, servers, networking equipment, and custom TPUs to support growing demand for Google Cloud and Gemini AI.

Aforementioned, investors will be looking for any updates to that outlook, as well as commentary on whether those investments are generating stronger Google Cloud growth and improving AI monetization.



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Alphabet’s Valuation Still Looks Reasonable

Despite Alphabet's strong rally over the last year, its valuation remains relatively attractive compared to many other mega-cap tech stocks.

Alphabet stock currently trades at 24X forward earnings, which is near the benchmark S&P 500’s average while offering one of the strongest combinations of earnings growth, free cash flow generation, and balance-sheet strength among the Mag 7.

That reasonable valuation gives Alphabet less room for multiple contraction should earnings merely meet expectations or slightly miss them, while stronger guidance could justify additional upside if analysts continue raising profit estimates.



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Bottom Line

Because Alphabet reports before every other Mag 7 company this earnings season outside of Tesla (TSLA), its conference call may prove just as influential as its financial results.

Strong Q2 results and positive commentary would likely strengthen confidence ahead of reports from Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, and Nvidia, while disappointing guidance could weigh on sentiment across the entire technology sector.

Expectations are running high for Alphabet's Q2 results, but so is the company's earnings momentum. Optimistically, Alphabet stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions and a positive Earnings ESP, suggesting the company may be well positioned to deliver another quarterly beat.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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