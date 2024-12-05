News & Insights

Wiley Reports Strong Q2 2025 Performance with Revenue Growth

December 05, 2024 — 11:18 am EST

John Wiley Sons Cl A ( (WLY) ) has provided an update.

Wiley reported a strong performance in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, showcasing high-single digit revenue growth in Learning driven by favorable market conditions and AI licensing, alongside low single digit growth in Research. The company achieved a notable increase in operating income and earnings per share, highlighting significant margin improvements. Wiley’s focus on continuous improvement and strategic partnerships with tech companies for AI content is expected to drive future growth, reaffirming a positive outlook for the rest of the fiscal year.

