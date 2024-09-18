Wiley CFO Christina Van Tassell To Leave; Names Christopher Caridi As Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Publishing company John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY), commonly known as Wiley, announced Wednesday that Christopher Caridi, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, will assume the role of interim Chief Financial Officer, in addition to his current responsibilities, effective September 18, 2024.

Caridi succeeds CFO Christina Van Tassell, who will be leaving the Company on October 1, 2024.

Caridi has over 35 years of corporate finance experience with 30 years in the industry. He has served as Wiley's Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer since 2017.

Prior to Wiley, Caridi served in various executive roles at Thomson Reuters, including as Controller and Global Head of Accounting Operations, and Vice President, Finance with global process ownership in Financial Planning & Analysis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.