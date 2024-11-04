News & Insights

WIIT S.p.A. Enhances Market Position with Share Buyback

November 04, 2024 — 03:49 am EST

WIIT SpA (IT:WIIT) has released an update.

WIIT S.p.A., a prominent player in the European Cloud services market, has recently acquired 9,500 of its own shares at an average price of €20.8054, amounting to a total of €197,651.30. This purchase is part of a broader share buyback program, which has seen the company acquire a total of 25,900 shares. WIIT now holds approximately 6.97% of its share capital, reinforcing its position in the Cloud computing industry.

