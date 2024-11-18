News & Insights

WIIT Secures 2.6 Million Euro Cloud Services Contract Renewal

November 18, 2024 — 08:19 am EST

WIIT SpA (IT:WIIT) has released an update.

WIIT S.p.A. has renewed a significant contract worth approximately 2.6 million euros with a major Italian group for Secure Cloud services over five years. This renewal, focusing on SAP and client-specific applications, highlights WIIT’s strong position in the cloud computing market and its commitment to providing reliable and resilient business solutions. The agreement includes critical business application management and disaster recovery services, emphasizing operational continuity and data security.

