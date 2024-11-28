News & Insights

Widgie Nickel’s AGM Success Boosts Investor Confidence

November 28, 2024 — 12:38 am EST

Widgie Nickel Limited (AU:WIN) has released an update.

Widgie Nickel Limited (ASX: WIN) successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of a director and the approval of various incentive options and equity plans. This unanimous support from shareholders signals a strong backing for the company’s strategic direction and leadership team. Investors and market watchers may see this as a positive indication of the company’s future performance.

