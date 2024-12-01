Wide Open Agriculture Adjusts Strategy Amid German Investment Hold

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. (AU:WOA) has released an update.
Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. has paused investment discussions for its German subsidiary and engaged a consulting firm to explore strategic partnerships while continuing to streamline operations. Meanwhile, CEO Matt Skinner will remain part-time, leveraging his expertise to focus on plant protein initiatives, including the promising Buntine Protein®. The company is also strengthening its sales team to boost customer acquisition and sales conversion.
