Why Xpeng Stock Was Winning This Week

Key Points

Bloomberg reported that Stellantis is soliciting investment among several Chinese companies.

This would apparently be directed at its European operations.

10 stocks we like better than XPeng ›

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid maker Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) could soon expand its business dramatically, and that possibility is attracting investors to its equity. They were driving its U.S.-listed American Depositary Shares (ADSes) up by 15% week to date as of early Friday morning, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Partners wanted?

Shortly before market open Thursday, Bloomberg reported that Stellantis -- a vehicle conglomerate with a bulging portfolio of brands including Jeep, Chrysler, and Peugeot -- is exploring potential deals with Chinese auto makers. Citing unnamed "people familiar with the matter," thefinancial newsspecialist wrote that Stellantis is seeking investors for its European operations.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

According to those sources, executives from the company have met with Xpeng and Chinese tech company Xiaomi to discuss such a collaboration. This might include the acquisition of stakes of Stellantis' European brands; Maserati was mentioned in particular. A deal could also (or instead) cover vehicle-making capacity on the continent, a boon to Xpeng's global ambitions.

Xpeng has a manufacturing presence in Europe, but it's fairly light and relatively recent. Toward the end of last year, it launched production in an Austrian plant owned and operated by a subsidiary of Canadian auto tech and industrial company Magna International.

Global goals

By contrast, within its fairly sizable European portfolio, Stellantis has a wide network of factories across the continent. I'd imagine this is the major attraction for Xpeng in any potential tie-up; at a stroke, it would dramatically expand the company's manufacturing footprint in the huge European Union market, at least (assuming Stellantis is willing to offer this, of course).

Xpeng and other Chinese automakers are ambitious companies that want to make their mark on the world, not just in their native country or continent. The possibility of a deal with Stellantis could be significant in these aims, if the article is accurate, and investors are right to be bullish.

Should you buy stock in XPeng right now?

Before you buy stock in XPeng, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XPeng wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,735!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,140,464!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 13, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Magna International, Stellantis, and Xiaomi. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.