Why Xpeng Stock Was a Winner This Week

Key Points

This was partially due to the rollout of a new model.

During the week, the company opened pre-sales of yet another new vehicle.

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Xpeng (NYSE: XPEV) was a stock on the move in recent days. The busy and ambitious next-generation Chinese automotive company published an encouraging update about its deliveries and opened pre-sales for a new car model.

These developments helped move its U.S.-listed American Depositary Shares (ADSes) nearly 12% higher over the trading week, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

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New and improved

On Wednesday, Xpeng made its latest monthly and quarterly delivery figures public. In May, the company, which focuses on electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid models, delivered 40,126 units, bringing the second-quarter total to 103,295. Of the June deliveries, the GX luxury SUV accounted for 6,739 units; this is notable because the model was launched in May.

That 40,126 was notably above the 34,611 in the same month of 2025. It also topped May 2026's 32,158.

Two days after the June/second-quarter delivery update was released, Xpeng opened pre-sales for the Mona L03. This is the first SUV in the Mona line, a comparatively stripped-down lineup aimed at the budgets of younger drivers. The vehicle, which currently retails for 143,800 yuan ($21,173) to 165,800 yuan ($24,412) depending on trim and options, will officially launch on Thursday, July 16.

Widening the product range

Before anyone gets more excited about that rise in deliveries, we should bear in mind that the steep rise in gas prices around the world -- largely due to the U.S. war with Iran -- spurred many EV sales (and, to a degree, the hybrids that Xpeng also sells). Given that, I'd be more encouraged by this month's rollout of the Mona 03, a vehicle that targets an important demographic, especially in China.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.