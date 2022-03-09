Why W&T Offshore Stock Is Sinking Today

What happened

Shares of W&T Offshore (NYSE: WTI) had slumped nearly 10% by 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Weighing on the offshore oil producer was its fourth-quarter results and some weakness in oil prices.

So what

Overall, W&T Offshore reported solid fourth-quarter results. Both revenue and its adjusted earnings were above the analysts' consensus estimate. That's partly due to its better-than-expected production, which rose 7% year over year and was above the midpoint of its guidance range.

That strong showing enabled W&T Offshore to generate $22.5 million in free cash flow for the quarter, pushing its full-year total to $90.9 million. The oil company used those funds to pay off $96.5 million of debt last year, pushing its total down to $485.1 million by year-end.

Along with higher oil prices, that stronger financial position has put the company in the position to hit the accelerator. It recently closed $30.2 million of acquisitions, and it plans to increase capital spending to a range of $70 million to $90 million to drill four new wells this year. It's also evaluating other investment opportunities.

While this investment ramp is coming amid surging oil prices, crude did cool off today. WTI, the primary U.S. oil price benchmark, tumbled about 5% to below $118 a barrel, pulling back from a nearly 14-year high, as the market continues to assess the banning of Russian oil imports by the U.S.

Now what

W&T has benefited from the rise in oil prices over the past year. That gave the company more cash to repay debt, putting it in the position to ramp up its investment spending. But with oil prices cooling off today, that's weighing on the stock, especially given its plan to accelerate its investments this year. If oil prices continue to fall, they will likely take W&T Offshore's stock down with them.

10 stocks we like better than W&T Offshore, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and W&T Offshore, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Matthew DiLallo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.