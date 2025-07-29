Why Whirlpool Stock Is Down Big Today

Key Points Whirlpool missed Wall Street expectations and blamed competitors stockpiling imports ahead of potential tariffs.

The company has a large U.S. footprint and could be a long-term winner if the tariffs are put into place.

10 stocks we like better than Whirlpool ›

Tariffs and trade wars are eating into business at Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR), causing the company to miss expectations. Investors are worried there is no quick fix, sending Whirlpool shares down 11% as of 10:30 Eastern.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

A short-term shortfall?

Whirlpool is one of the potential long-term winners from a trade war, with a relatively large U.S. manufacturing footprint and a business vulnerable to foreign competition. But the tariffs have been more talk than action so far, and that is weighing on returns.

Whirlpool earned $1.34 per share in the quarter on revenue of $3.78 billion, missing expectations by $0.40 per share and $100 million in revenue. Sales were down 5.3% year over year.

The culprit, according to management, was a pre-tariff stockpiling of foreign-made units.

"As expected, the second quarter continued to be impacted by competitors stockpiling Asian imports into the U.S.," CEO Marc Bitzer said in a statement. "Despite this, we are well positioned in North America with a robust pipeline of new products, the industry's leading U.S. manufacturing footprint, and favorable housing demand fundamentals."

For the full year, Whirlpool is expecting revenue of about $15.8 billion and GAAP earnings per share of between $5 and $7. In 2024, the company generated $16.6 billion in sales and lost $5.87 per share.

Is Whirlpool a buy?

Bitzer said, "We are confident in our long-term strategy and believe that evolving tariff policies will ultimately support domestic manufacturers." If so, companies like Whirlpool should benefit.

However, the only thing certain about trade policy so far in 2025 is that things are constantly changing, and it remains unclear if and when these long-term tariffs will be implemented. And with Whirlpool cutting its annual dividend to $3.60 per share starting in the third quarter, there is no certainty about the dividend yield to be paid to those willing to wait out a recovery.

Investors likely have time to watch how this story plays out before buying in.

Editor's note: This article has been updated to note Whirlpool is cutting its dividend; the stock is not offering an 8% yield.

Should you invest $1,000 in Whirlpool right now?

Before you buy stock in Whirlpool, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Whirlpool wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $633,452!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,083,392!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Whirlpool. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.