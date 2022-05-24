Markets
W

Why Wayfair Stock Dived by 9% Today

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Many stocks even tangentially connected to the tech world fell spectacularly on Tuesday. Caught in this vortex was online furniture and home furnishings retailer Wayfair (NYSE: W); it didn't help that on the preceding day, an analyst launched coverage of the stock with the equivalent of a sell recommendation.

So what

After market close on Monday, Sanford C. Bernstein inaugurated its coverage, tagging Wayfair stock at "underperform." Analyst Nikhil Devnani placed a $45 per share price target on the shares, which at the time was more than 10% below Wayfair's closing price.

$100 bills in mini shopping cart.

Image source: Getty Images.

In his analysis, Devnani wrote that "We believe the pandemic pulled forward demand (low purchase frequency category) and growth is now challenged... The situation is exacerbated by the return to in-store shopping, macro headwinds, and supply chain challenges."

The analyst is also concerned that the retailer's strategy for roping in customers is vulnerable.

"Wayfair has always spent a lot to acquire customers on the thesis that it was building a recurring relationship with that customer, but these factors are now moving in the opposite direction. There's a real risk that home goods eCommerce is structurally more competitive post-COVID," Devnani wrote. While COVID cases are on the rise in many regions and countries, many believe we are past the worst of the pandemic.

Now what

The Bernstein analyst also pointed out that while Wayfair is inexpensive on a key retail industry yardstick, the price-to-sales ratio, it is broadly in line with peers RH and Williams-Sonoma. It also has relatively low free cash flow compared to its rivals, Devnani added.

10 stocks we like better than Wayfair
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Wayfair wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 27, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends RH and Williams-Sonoma. The Motley Fool recommends Wayfair. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

W WSM RH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular