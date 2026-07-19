Why Warren Buffett Warns That the Market Is Headed for Trouble

Key Points

Warren Buffett called out the gambling behavior taking over the stock market.

There are two metrics that reveal the elevated valuation of equities.

Investors should still remain optimistic and focused on the long term.

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During his final quarter as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in the last three months of 2025, Warren Buffett once again oversaw the net selling of holdings in the conglomerate's extensive portfolio. He stepped down from his position, with Berkshire having about $370 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term Treasuries on the balance sheet.

"We've never had people in a more gambling mood than now," Buffett said in a May CNBC interview. His views on the market environment are clear, supporting the case that there haven't been too many attractive opportunities to take advantage of recently.

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These actions and words indicate that the Oracle of Omaha is sending a warning that the market might be headed for trouble.

Look at the current market environment

In the past decade, the S&P 500 index generated a total return of 314% (as of July 16). That performance is significantly above the historical average. It has been boosted undoubtedly by the growth of major technology companies. The rise of passive investing also plays a part.

What's more, consider the current market environment. Those tech-forward enterprises, particularly the ones involved in the artificial intelligence race, have lifted the overall equity market, as investor appetite is robust. Nvidia, the world's most valuable company at a market cap of $5 trillion, has seen its shares skyrocket 15,610% in the last 10 years.

The recent initial public offering of Space Exploration Technologies provides another example of market exuberance. This company generated $18.8 billion in annualized revenue in the first three months of 2026. But its market cap sits at an astonishing $1.7 trillion.

Do these key metrics suggest poor return prospects?

Buffett's perspective is totally understandable. This is a market that is not supportive of value investing. He looks at the S&P 500 index's total U.S. stock market value divided by gross domestic product (dubbed the Buffett Indicator), which is now at an all-time high of 237%. This can point out how frothy the situation is.

The CAPE ratio is another popular metric to judge valuation. Short for the Cyclically Adjusted Price-to-Earnings Ratio (or Shiller PE), it measures a stock market's valuation by dividing its current price by the average inflation-adjusted earnings of the past 10 years. It's currently at 42.2, a level only seen once before, during the dot-com era.

These two well-known data points might suggest that the next decade will produce disappointing returns for equity investors, but no one has any clue what's going to happen. For what it's worth, there were worries about stock valuations all the way back in 2013, as the market was recovering from the Great Financial Crisis. We all know how the benchmark has performed since then.

Therefore, I don't necessarily think investors should change what they're doing. Having a long-term focus, building a diversified portfolio, and dollar-cost averaging are core tenets that should lead to wealth creation over time.

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.